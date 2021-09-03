Congratulations 20 Sweet NJ Kids Completed Community Gig Celebrating Parents
Recruiting for Good created and sponsored creative gig for kids to draw their parent at work. The goal was to have 20 NJ kids participate before Labor Day 2021.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a collaborative art collage celebrating parents who work.
The staffing agency created sweet gig for talented kids to use their creative talent and do something meaningful. Each kid, that participated got to choose their own nickname, and earned a $10 Starbucks Gift Card.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I want to personally thank all the parents who helped their kids complete our sweet community gig and succeed; Bear, Book Princess, Can Hit 27, Cookie Rookie, DanceKid11, Doodle, Firecracker, Happy, InaMinute, J, Kiki, Liv, Mustangfish, MyMy, Noodle, PaigeyPoo, Runner A, Snowman, Syd, TheBookWorm."
In August 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Celebrating Parents; kids draw pictures of parents at work and earn gift cards to Starbucks www.CelebratingParents.com
iReview Ice Cream, Seriously The Sweetest Gig for Talented Kids. Recruiting for Good created gig for 5th graders to taste The World's Best Ice Cream and Write Goodie Foodie Reviews. Kids that do a great job on the gig, get hired again (just like in the real world). To learn more visit www.iReviewIceCream.com Launching Labor Day Weekend 2021.
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements to make a positive impact. We sponsor fun community celebrations and sweet gigs for kids that teach positive values, and prepare them for life. Candidates who allow us to represent them are part of our success. We celebrate them for entrusting us by sponsoring Sweet Party 'We Appreciate You.' To learn more visit www.WeAppreciateYouParty.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #hirelocaltalent Looking to land a sweet job. Let us represent you today.
Love to make a positive impact, refer your co-workers, family, and friends to land sweet jobs and earn the sweetest foodie reward. www.GoodFoodinTheHood.com #landsweetjob #goodfoodinthehood
Coming this fall, Recruiting for Good is launching the most rewarding club for talented girls The Inner Beauty Club. Participate in 3 collaborative community creative gigs to make a positive impact and earn mom and me rewards (Beauty, Foodie, Goodies). To learn more visit www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com Passion + Purpose + Play (Club for Girls in 5th Grade and Middle School). LA and NJ. #theinnerbeautyclub #makepositiveimpact #earnrewards
In March 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Kids Get Paid to Eat. Fifteen hungry kids tasted and reviewed the top 100 dishes in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
In December 2020, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, Donuts Good for You. Four kids reviewed the healthiest donuts in LA. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
In May 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, The Sweetest Gig. Eleven kids reviewed LA's Best Chocolate and earned a box of chocolate for mom on Mother's Day. www.TheSweetestGig.com
In June 2021, Recruiting for Good created and sponsored the kid community gig, We Dance for Good. Fifty New Jersey kids created finger dance videos and earned $20 Donuts for Daddy gift cards (The Sweetest Father's Day Gift). And Recruiting for Good matched each gift card with a $20 donation to a local food pantry in NJ. www.WeDanceforGood.org
In July 2021, Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring the kid community gig, Grateful for Pie. Kids taste LA's Best Pies for Thanksgiving and write foodie reviews. www.GratefulforPie.com
