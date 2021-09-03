Congratulations 20 Sweet NJ Kids Completed Community Gig Celebrating Parents

Recruiting for Good sponsored creative community gig 'Celebrating Parents.' 20 Kids in NJ successfully completed gig #celebratingparents #communitygig #sweetnjkids www.CelebratingParents.com Recruiting for Good is sponsoring creative art collage celebrating parents who work and provide for their family #celebratingparents #labordayweekend #recruitingforgood www.CelebratingParents.com Retain Recruiting for Good to Help Us Fund Meaningful Fun in The Community #purposebeforeprofit #kickassforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good created and sponsored creative gig for kids to draw their parent at work. The goal was to have 20 NJ kids participate before Labor Day 2021.

Special thanks to Cookie Rookie for leading your community, inspiring participation, and making a positive impact!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good