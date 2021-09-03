Submit Release
Five-day full closure of SR 9 between Lake McMurray and Arlington begins Sept. 13

Sept. 2, 2021

Meggan Carrigg Davidson, communications, 360-757-5966 Shane Spahr, project engineer, 360-848-7103

ARLINGTON – Travelers between Lake McMurray and Arlington should plan to use alternate routes – including signed detours – and allow for extra time during a five-day full closure of State Route 9 starting Monday, Sept. 13.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace a fish culvert that runs under SR 9 south of Lake McMurray near the North Centennial Trailhead.

This work is necessary because a rusted-out culvert previously caused water damage and erosion near the highway. Though temporary repairs were completed in April 2018, replacing the culvert now will help reinforce the roadway and improve the fish passage by reconnecting the stream.

During this closure, signed detours will be in place for all vehicles, including large trucks.

What travelers can expect:

From 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18:

  • Plan for a full closure of SR 9 from milepost 29.6 in north Arlington to milepost 40 near Lake McMurray.
  • Signs along SR 9 will guide northbound and southbound travelers through extensive detours via SR 534, Interstate 5 and SR 530.
  • Travelers should plan for up to 45 minutes of extra travel time, depending on the destination. 

Get real-time traffic information on the WSDOT North Twitter account and WSDOT traffic app.

