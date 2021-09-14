The ICF of Arizona's In-Person Coaching 2021 Fall Summit to Inspire, Connect, and Educate Business Leaders and Coaches
Dr. Victor McGuire will kick off the day with his presentation: "One Person, Big Difference: What if Everyone Had a Coach?"
Arizona’s own Rick DeBruel will join us for a lunchtime presentation entitled: "Communicating at the Right Speed"
The International Coaching Federation (ICF), the gold standard of professional coaching around the world, is proud to announce our Arizona 2021 Fall Summit.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona: The International Coaching Federation (ICF), the gold standard of professional coaching around the world, is proud to announce our 2021 Fall Summit which will be held on October 22nd at the beautiful Glendale Civic Center from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.
ICF Arizona strives to support our state’s economic growth and needs for high-performing, diverse talent by strengthening the partnership between the coaching profession, and community and organizational leaders. We invite leaders from all types of organizations to join us for a day of learning, connection, and inspiration. We are currently accepting applications for sponsorship opportunities.
In support of Arizona’s business community, the summit is designed to:
• Demonstrate how professional coaching can improve leadership development and talent retention
• Offer leading-edge continuing education and skill-building for leaders as well as coaches
• Provide opportunities for connecting and networking
• Increase awareness of the benefits and resources available through ICF and the ICFAZ Chapter
The summit will feature two keynote speakers delivered by industry experts in leadership development:
Dr. Victor McGuire will kick off the day with his presentation: "One Person, Big Difference: What if Everyone Had a Coach?"
Arizona's own Rick DeBruel will join us for a lunchtime presentation entitled: "Communicating at the Right Speed"
The ICF is the leading global coaching organization dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high standards, providing independent certification, and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches. To learn more about the Arizona ICF chapter, visit us at https://icfarizona.org/.
