Submit Release
News Search

There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,242 in the last 365 days.

Zebra mussels confirmed in Horseshoe Lake in Crow Wing County (published September 3, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Horseshoe Lake, near the city of Crosslake in Crow Wing County.

A Crow Wing County watercraft inspector found adult zebra mussels attached to an aquatic plant that was removed from a boat and trailer at the Horseshoe Lake public access. DNR aquatic invasive species specialists found adult zebra mussels at opposite ends of the west bay of Horseshoe Lake during a follow-up search.  

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

  • Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species,
  • Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another waterbody:     

  • Spray with high-pressure water.
  • Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).
  • Dry for at least five days.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

Anyone who suspects a new infestation of an aquatic invasive plant or animal should note the exact location, take a photo or keep the specimen, and contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist.

More information is available at mndnr.gov/ais.

You just read:

Zebra mussels confirmed in Horseshoe Lake in Crow Wing County (published September 3, 2021)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.