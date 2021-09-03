South Main Street Closure in Slippery Rock Borough for Resurfacing

​Butler, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing road closure on State Route 173 (South Main Street) in Butler County (Slippery Rock Borough) beginning September 20, 2021 7:00 a.m. through September 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

South Main Street in Slippery Rock Borough will be closed from the intersection of West Liberty Street to New Castle Street for resurfacing of the roadway. The roadway will be open in the evenings.

To detour, motorists should use Franklin Road to State Route 8 to South Main Street.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

