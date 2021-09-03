Upcoming Lane Restrictions on Interstate 79 Southbound over North Boundary Road

Butler, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing the first of several single lane traffic restrictions on Interstate 79 Southbound over North Boundary Road, starting Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 6:00am and ending Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 9:00 pm. Additional closures will occur in the following weeks.

During this time, Golden Triangle Construction Company, Inc. of Imperial, PA will be working to improve the ride quality of the bridge approaches on this section of roadway, between mile marker 81.4 to 80.5. This work will take multiple weeks to complete.

Additional lane restrictions are scheduled for September 29 through October 2 and October 11 to October 12. These restrictions are weather dependent and may change.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

