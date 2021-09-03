Virtual Public Meeting for the T-529 (Miller Road) over Laurel Run Project in Huntingdon County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed T-529 (Miller Road) over Laurel Run, Bridge Replacement Project in Jackson Township, Huntingdon County.

The project will involve the replacement of the bridge with minimal approach roadway work. During construction, current plans are for traffic to use a detour to allow the contractor full access to the bridge.

The virtual display website will be available to view and to leave comments from Friday, September 10, 2021 - Friday, September 24, 2021. Its purpose is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Huntingdon County and the T-529 Miller Road over Laurel Run project page.

Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the project manager listed below. Additionally, anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the project manager.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact Russ Driskel PennDOT Project Manager, by phone (814) 696-7139 or email rudriskel@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101