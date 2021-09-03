Lanes closed on Metacom Avenue at Vernon Street in Warren to repair damage from Ida

Two of the four lanes on Metacom Avenue where it meets Vernon Street in Warren remain closed today as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) continues repairs to pavement damaged caused by the torrential rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on the southbound side of Metacom Avenue as crews repair sink holes, broken pavement structures and heaved pavement in the northbound lanes.

RIDOT will work aggressively to complete the repairs as soon as possible and reopen the road fully. Depending on the extent of damage discovered while excavating the broken pavement, the northbound lanes could remain closed through the weekend and into next week.

Updates will be posted at www.twitter.com/RIDOTNews.