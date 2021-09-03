I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) Remains Closed in Center City Philadelphia Following Flash Flooding Across Southeast Pennsylvania
King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) remains closed this morning in both directions in Center City Philadelphia following Wednesday’s flash flooding that forced the interstate to close early Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. A section of eastbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) between Broad Street (Route 611) and Interstate 95 reopened to traffic Thursday night.
The following state highways remain closed at this hour across the five-county Philadelphia region:
Philadelphia:
Bucks County:
- U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike)
- Route 32 (River Road/Main Street/Delaware Avenue)
- Route 263 (Upper York Road)
- Route 513 (Hulmeville Road)
- Blue School Road
- Bristol Road
- Edison Furlong Road
- Ferry Road
- Marienstein Road
- Mearns Road
- Haunted Lane
- Minsi Trail/Blooming Glen Road/Hilltown Pike
- Old Bethlehem Road
- Wrightstown Road/Worthington Mill Road
Chester County:
- U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike)
- Route 23 (Valley Forge Road)
- Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue)
- Route 162 (Embreeville Road)
- Route 926 (Street Road)
- Clay Creek Road
- Linfield Road
- Pothouse Road
- Pughtown Road
- Strickersville Road
Delaware County:
- U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike)
- Cheyney Road
- Dutton Mill Road
- Gradyville Road
- MacDade Boulevard
Montgomery:
- Route 23 (Fourth Street)
- Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike/Main Street)
- Route 663 (Layfield Road)
- Eagleville Road
- Norristown Road
- Warminster Road
The state highways listed above will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to traffic. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.
PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
For a complete list and map of all the closures across the five-county Philadelphia region, visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
