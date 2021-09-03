Road Closure Update Across the Region Due to Flooding – 9:00 AM

​Motorists are advised that the following state roadways across the region are closed due to flooding and/or debris and they should use caution while traveling.

The following roadways will remain closed until the water recedes and debris can be cleaned up and roadways can be checked for any damage.

Bedford County:

Re-Opened-Route 26 from the intersection of 915 (Sandy Run) in Broad Top Township to the intersection of 913 in Liberty Township.

-Route 2025 (Milk and Water Road) from the intersection of Black Valley Road to the intersection of Fifth Ave. in West Providence Township. This roadway will remain closed while roadway repairs take place. A signed detour is in place.

Blair County:

Re-Opened-Route 2022 (Juniata Valley Road) from the intersection of Upper Reese Road to the intersection go William Penn Highway in Frankstown Township.

Huntingdon County:

-Route 3003 (Power Plant Road) from the Bedford County Line to the intersection of River Road in Hopewell Township.

Re-Opened-Route 4005 (Alexandria Pike/Pike Street) from the intersection of River road to the intersection of Berwick Forge Road in Porter Township.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry 814-696-7101