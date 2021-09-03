Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of September 7
Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 7, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Customer Concerns
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Repair & Replacement
|Clarion County Career Center
|Paint Twp.
|Agility Agreement
|SR 2005
|Olean Trail
|Limestone Twp.
|Patching (Mill & Fill)
|SR 36
|Colonel Drake Hwy.
|Farmington Twp.
|Crack Seal
|SR 322
|Twenty eighth Division Hwy.
|Clarion Twp.
|Crack Seal
|SR I-80
|Keystone Shortway Rd.
|62-70 WB
|Shoulder work- left lane
|SR 1006
|Engel Run Road
|Farmington Twp.
|General Drainage Work
|SR 4017
|Red Brush Road
|Washington Twp.
|Stream Bed Paving
|SR 2003
|Olean Trail
|Porter Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
|SR 2004
|Brinkerton Road
|Porter Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
|SR 2011
|Tintown Road
|Monroe Twp.
|Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
|SR 28
|SR 28 SH
|Redbank Twp.
|Side Dozing
|SR 66
|SR 66 SH
|Porter Twp.
|Side Dozing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.