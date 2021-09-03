Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of September 7

Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 7, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Customer Concerns
County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement
  Clarion County Career Center Paint Twp. Agility Agreement
SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Patching (Mill & Fill)
SR 36 Colonel Drake Hwy. Farmington Twp. Crack Seal
SR 322 Twenty eighth Division Hwy. Clarion Twp. Crack Seal
SR I-80 Keystone Shortway Rd. 62-70 WB Shoulder work- left lane
SR 1006 Engel Run Road Farmington Twp. General Drainage Work
SR 4017 Red Brush Road Washington Twp. Stream Bed Paving
SR 2003 Olean Trail Porter Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
SR 2004 Brinkerton Road Porter Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
SR 2011 Tintown Road Monroe Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving
SR 28 SR 28 SH Redbank Twp. Side Dozing
SR 66 SR 66 SH Porter Twp. Side Dozing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

