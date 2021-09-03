Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of September 7

Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 7, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity County Wide Various Various Customer Concerns County Wide Various Various Sign Repair & Replacement Clarion County Career Center Paint Twp. Agility Agreement SR 2005 Olean Trail Limestone Twp. Patching (Mill & Fill) SR 36 Colonel Drake Hwy. Farmington Twp. Crack Seal SR 322 Twenty eighth Division Hwy. Clarion Twp. Crack Seal SR I-80 Keystone Shortway Rd. 62-70 WB Shoulder work- left lane SR 1006 Engel Run Road Farmington Twp. General Drainage Work SR 4017 Red Brush Road Washington Twp. Stream Bed Paving SR 2003 Olean Trail Porter Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving SR 2004 Brinkerton Road Porter Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving SR 2011 Tintown Road Monroe Twp. Mill & Fill/ Edge Paving SR 28 SR 28 SH Redbank Twp. Side Dozing SR 66 SR 66 SH Porter Twp. Side Dozing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.