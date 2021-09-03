Attorney General Neronha on the passing of James Lee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Statement from Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on the passing of former Chief of the Civil Division of the Office of the Attorney General, James R. Lee:

"Jim was a cornerstone of the Attorney General's Office for many years, and he leaves a legacy as an outstanding and dedicated public servant whose work had a profound impact upon the people of Rhode Island. I knew Jim throughout the years as a brilliant lawyer, a wonderful person to talk to, and as someone I admired greatly. My thoughts are with Jim's family and loved ones as they cope with this tragic loss. Word of Jim's passing has been painful to hear for the many members of our team at the Attorney General's Office, both past and present."

