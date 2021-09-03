Submit Release
News Search

There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,263 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Neronha on the passing of James Lee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Statement from Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on the passing of former Chief of the Civil Division of the Office of the Attorney General, James R. Lee:

"Jim was a cornerstone of the Attorney General's Office for many years, and he leaves a legacy as an outstanding and dedicated public servant whose work had a profound impact upon the people of Rhode Island. I knew Jim throughout the years as a brilliant lawyer, a wonderful person to talk to, and as someone I admired greatly. My thoughts are with Jim's family and loved ones as they cope with this tragic loss. Word of Jim's passing has been painful to hear for the many members of our team at the Attorney General's Office, both past and present."

###

You just read:

Attorney General Neronha on the passing of James Lee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.