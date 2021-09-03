Companion Diagnostics Market 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth and Research Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Companion Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global companion diagnostics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2021-2026
Companion diagnostic is an in-vitro diagnostic testing kit, consisting of a combination of tests and therapies that are used for the development of personalized medicines. It is used to determine the personal molecular profile of patients that aids healthcare professionals in deciding upon the approach for their treatment. It also offers information regarding the safe and effective use of a certain corresponding drug or biological product. Its usage assists in delivering safe and effective medical care to patients by analyzing the responders and non-responders to the therapy and offering an in-depth understanding of the biology of their disease. Currently, these kits are widely used in oncology for drug discovery and delivering targeted therapies to individuals.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Companion Diagnostics Market Trends:
Companion diagnostics are widely used in advanced oncology healthcare for targeting biomarker identification and delivering targeted therapies to patients, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. There has also been a significant increase in the demand for in-vitro diagnostics among the masses. This, along with the growing preference for personalized healthcare (PHC) and precision medicine in the healthcare sector, is facilitating the uptake of these diagnostics. Apart from this, there has been a rise in the utilization of targeted drugs and therapies for treating several infectious, cardiovascular, neurological, and inflammatory conditions. Coupled with the development of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and the increasing number of clinical trials, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, several regulatory bodies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), have provided a defined structure for companion diagnostic development while encouraging the market players to conduct research activities in this field. The continual launch of new biomarkers, as well as the increasing number of collaborations between two or more companies for developing novel companion diagnostic products, is also providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the rising application of companion diagnostics for analyzing the efficacy of COVID-19 drugs among patients undergoing oncology therapies.
Global Companion diagnostic Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, BioMerieux, Danaher Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Myriad Genetics Inc., Siemens Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product & services, technology, indication and end-user.
Breakup by Product & Service:
Assays, Kits and Reagents
Software and Services
Breakup by Technology:
Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
In-situ Hybridization (ISH)
Real-time PCR (RT-PCR)
Gene Sequencing
Others
Breakup by Indication:
Cancer
Neurological Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Others
Breakup by End User:
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
Reference Laboratories
Contract Research Organizations
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
