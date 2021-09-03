Suspect Sought in an Attempted Bank Robbery Offense: 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Bank Robbery offense that occurred on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 2:09 pm, the suspect entered the Citibank at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect approached the teller and passed a note demanding money. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding this case should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.