Intelligent Process Automation Market Size Worth USD 20.7 Billion at CAGR of 11.5%, by 2026: Reports and Data

Intelligent Process Automation Market Size – $ 8.1 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.5% – Increased investments in AI and digital transformationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Need for addressing the dynamic customer needs, increased investments in AI and digital transformation, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements are key factors contributing to high CAGR of market during forecast period.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global intelligent process automation Market was valued at USD 8.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.7375 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5%.
The Intelligent Process Automation Market highlights the technologies and the applications of IPA in the different industries. The intelligent process automation market is segmented on the basis of component; software/tools and services. The services include professional and managed services offered by the IPA vendors to complement their offerings. The IPA is offered as integrated set of software or as an tool. The intelligent process automation market comprises of the IPA applications among different business functions in the industries. The intelligent process automation market is segmented into different end users. These end users have implemented IPA for different process and are reaping the benefit of IPA such as cost optimization, enhanced productivity and security. Intelligent Automation is an advanced version of automation in which computers imitate human behaviour and possess cognitive capacities, including processing of natural language, voice recognition, computer vision technology, and machine learning. Machines with automated intelligence utilise the vast quantity of structured and unstructured data, evaluate, understand and learn on - the-go, and smartly automate procedures to deliver greater operational efficiency and business efficiency.
The organizations globally are implementing the IPA to run their business in a cost efficient way. The IPA offers several benefits to the business such as orchestration of human robots, automation of repetitive and scheduled tasks, ensuring proper governance and compliance with minimizing risks, process visibility through the entire customer journey, and business agility and speeding the changing business process. The IPA enables businesses to find, model, evaluate, evaluate, enhance, optimize, handle and automate different company procedures to enhance their efficiency. Intelligent process automation solutions are increasingly being adopted by companies around the world to decrease operating costs without influencing the quality and effectiveness of business processes. The banking end user segment has the maximum adoption of the IPA solutions in the intelligent process automation market
Some of the key players in the Intelligent Process Automation Market are UiPath, Inc., SAP SE, Dell EMC Corporation, Blue Prism Group, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.Com, Inc., Capgemini, Cognizant, Pegasystems, Genpact, and Happiest Minds.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
• Intelligent Process Automation Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 0% in Asia Pacific owing to the globalization, economic development, digitalization, and the increased adoption of cloud technologies in developing countries such as India and China
• Platform/tools is accounted to be the leading segment which is valued at USD 6.54 Billion in 2018i the market
• North America is the largest region with a share of 32.84% due to the higher adoption of automation and AI in different industries and growing mobile penetration in Canada
• Managed services segment is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 20.4% due to the need for focusing on core business activities.
• Europe is expected to account for the 27.17% of the global market due to the increasing demand for automation and RPA in European countries such as U.K., France, Japan, and Germany
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data have segmented the Global Intelligent Process Automation Market on the basis of application, end user and the regional outlook:
Component (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)
Software/Tools
Services
Professional
Consulting
Design and Implementation
Training
Support and Maintenance
Managed
Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)
Business Process Management
Application Management
Content Management
Robotic Process Automation
Business Intelligence and Analytics
Security
Others
Business Function (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)
Operations
Finance
IT
Compliance
Legal
Others
End Users (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)
Telecom and IT
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Transport and Logistics
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Retail and ecommerce
Others
Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Table of Content:
Highlights of the TOC:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Intelligent Process Automation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Customer Mapping
Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape
5.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
5.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
5.4. Market positioning
5.5. Strategy Benchmarking
5.6. Vendor Landscape
Continue……
Finally, all aspects of the Intelligent Process Automation market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
