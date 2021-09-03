IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Worth $206,623 Thousand by 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors is a super-premium efficiency class motor, which is designed and manufactured according to the energy efficiency motors program to encourage end users to use higher efficiency motors. The aim of utilization of IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors is to reduce energy consumption and minimize CO2 emissions. These motors are further used to drive industrial fans, pumps, compressors, and other mechanical applications, which fuel their adoption.

The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market size was valued at $85,153 thousand in 2013, and is projected to reach $206,623 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025.

IE4 motors are utilized for applications such as pumps, conveyers, compressors, and others. IE4 motor is a part of efficiency class motors, which is developed according to the guidelines given by the International Electro Technical Commission (IEC) for direct online operation. The enforcement of laws and regulations by regulatory authorities related to the efficiency standards is driving the growth of the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market.

Top 10 Leading Players

ABB
Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
ANHUI WANNAN ELECTRIC MACHINE CO., LTD.
Bharat Bijlee
CG Global
Danfoss
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
KAESER KOMPRESSOREN
Kienle + Spiess GmbH

Key Market Segments

By Product

<20 kW
20–200 kW
>200 kW

By Application

Material Handling
Liquid Pumps
Fans & Ventilation
Cooling Compressors
Air Compressors & Vacuum Pumps
Blowers
Coolers

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

