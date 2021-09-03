Rising Influencer UNMUTES the voices of black women in business with her new book
"Speak Black Woman: How Women in Business can Profit from Public Speaking." This book teaches and shows woman how to be clear, concise, and compelling.
I want to show woman how to convert their boring and basic elevator pitch into a Verbal Business Card to ATTRACT and not repel clients every time they open their mouth!”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quinn Conyers, an advocate for the advancement of black women in business, has published her 3rd book "Speak Black Woman: How Women in Business can Profit from Public Speaking."
— Quinn Conyers
Despite their hustle, the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the United States, black women, are being shut out regarding access to capital.
In her book, Quinn shares alternative funding options geared explicitly towards black women.
"Speak Black Woman" is designed to show black women, who are stimulating the economy despite access to capital, how to leverage public speaking as a marketing strategy, lead generation, and revenue stream to expand their business, book, or brand.
Since 2007, the number of firms owned by African-American women has grown by 164%. “Your mouth should be your #1 marketing strategy in business," says Quinn Conyers, who firmly believes your voice is your secret weapon if you want to magnify your money-making potential as an entrepreneur. Many black women are incredible at what they "DO" but have a tough time explaining it, or worse, being conditioned to be silenced, muted, or muzzled, which blocks their opportunity to earn ridiculous revenue as a business owner.
Black women only average $27,000 in annual revenue and receive less than 2% of capital to start or expand their business. Now more than ever, the need to execute innovative and intentional marketing strategies like public speaking can be a powerful and profitable strategy to separate unseen business owners from unforgettable entrepreneurs.
Quinn’s vision is to broadcast the brilliance of black women in business so that they can attract clients every time they open their mouths. Having the courage, confidence, and clarity to turn conversations into cash is a skill that can be honed through each chapter, making this book the ultimate solution for black women to read if they want to profit from public speaking in 2021 and beyond.
Go to https://speakblackwoman.com/ to purchase your copy of "Speak Black Woman."
