Submit Release
News Search

There were 464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,377 in the last 365 days.

Rising Influencer UNMUTES the voices of black women in business with her new book

See Quinn in action as a spokesperson for her business.

"Speak Black Woman: How Women in Business can Profit from Public Speaking." This book teaches and shows woman how to be clear, concise, and compelling.

I want to show woman how to convert their boring and basic elevator pitch into a Verbal Business Card to ATTRACT and not repel clients every time they open their mouth!”
— Quinn Conyers
BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quinn Conyers, an advocate for the advancement of black women in business, has published her 3rd book "Speak Black Woman: How Women in Business can Profit from Public Speaking."

Despite their hustle, the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the United States, black women, are being shut out regarding access to capital.

In her book, Quinn shares alternative funding options geared explicitly towards black women.

"Speak Black Woman" is designed to show black women, who are stimulating the economy despite access to capital, how to leverage public speaking as a marketing strategy, lead generation, and revenue stream to expand their business, book, or brand.

Since 2007, the number of firms owned by African-American women has grown by 164%. “Your mouth should be your #1 marketing strategy in business," says Quinn Conyers, who firmly believes your voice is your secret weapon if you want to magnify your money-making potential as an entrepreneur. Many black women are incredible at what they "DO" but have a tough time explaining it, or worse, being conditioned to be silenced, muted, or muzzled, which blocks their opportunity to earn ridiculous revenue as a business owner.

Black women only average $27,000 in annual revenue and receive less than 2% of capital to start or expand their business. Now more than ever, the need to execute innovative and intentional marketing strategies like public speaking can be a powerful and profitable strategy to separate unseen business owners from unforgettable entrepreneurs.

Quinn’s vision is to broadcast the brilliance of black women in business so that they can attract clients every time they open their mouths. Having the courage, confidence, and clarity to turn conversations into cash is a skill that can be honed through each chapter, making this book the ultimate solution for black women to read if they want to profit from public speaking in 2021 and beyond.

Go to https://speakblackwoman.com/ to purchase your copy of "Speak Black Woman."

INQUIRES/PRESS/BRAND PARTNERSHIPS:
Quinn Conyers, Speak Black Woman Productions
(610) 960 6903 | Quinn@QuinnConyers.com

Quinn Conyers
Speak Black Woman Productions
+1 610-960-6903
quinn@quinnconyers.com

You just read:

Rising Influencer UNMUTES the voices of black women in business with her new book

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.