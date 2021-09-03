Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Worth $2,349.6 Million by 2027 | By Location, Equipment Type

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact on the Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water pipeline leak detection systems are utilized to determine the location of the leak in water transmission pipelines. Around 30% to 50% of water is lost through the aging pipelines, which also contributes toward loss of revenue. Water pipeline leak detection systems are available for both underground and over ground water pipelines to precisely locate and check the severity of pipeline leak.The global water pipeline leak detection systems market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion in 2027 from $1.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Water pipeline leak detection systems assist in determining the location of leakages in underground and over ground pipelines. The direct loss of water through leakages not only causes wastage of treated water but also leads to wastage of energy and revenue associated with water conveyance and treatment.Moreover, water pipeline leak detection systems are available in two basic types namely, acoustic and non-acoustic within which acoustic leak detectors are most widely utilized, owing to their simplicity in operation. Leak detection audits are also carried out periodically to collect leakage data, which makes it easy to identify and isolate problematic areas in water conveyance system.Top 10 Leading PlayersAqualeak Detection Ltd.Atmos International LimitedGutermann AGHermann Sewerin GmbHMueller Water Products Inc. (Echologics)Ovarro LimitedQinetiQ Group plcSeba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbHTTK S.A.S.Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.)

Key Market SegmentsBy LocationUndergroundOvergroundBy Equipment TypeAcousticNon-acousticBy Pipe MaterialMetallicNon-metallicBy End-UserResidentialNon-residentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA