Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Worth $2,349.6 Million by 2027 | By Location, Equipment Type

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact on the Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water pipeline leak detection systems are utilized to determine the location of the leak in water transmission pipelines. Around 30% to 50% of water is lost through the aging pipelines, which also contributes toward loss of revenue. Water pipeline leak detection systems are available for both underground and over ground water pipelines to precisely locate and check the severity of pipeline leak.

The global water pipeline leak detection systems market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion in 2027 from $1.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4251

Water pipeline leak detection systems assist in determining the location of leakages in underground and over ground pipelines. The direct loss of water through leakages not only causes wastage of treated water but also leads to wastage of energy and revenue associated with water conveyance and treatment.

Moreover, water pipeline leak detection systems are available in two basic types namely, acoustic and non-acoustic within which acoustic leak detectors are most widely utilized, owing to their simplicity in operation. Leak detection audits are also carried out periodically to collect leakage data, which makes it easy to identify and isolate problematic areas in water conveyance system.

Top 10 Leading Players

Aqualeak Detection Ltd.
Atmos International Limited
Gutermann AG
Hermann Sewerin GmbH
Mueller Water Products Inc. (Echologics)
Ovarro Limited
QinetiQ Group plc
Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH
TTK S.A.S.
Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.)

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4251

Key Market Segments

By Location

Underground
Overground

By Equipment Type

Acoustic
Non-acoustic

By Pipe Material

Metallic
Non-metallic

By End-User

Residential
Non-residential

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4251

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Worth $2,349.6 Million by 2027 | By Location, Equipment Type

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Gas Sensor Market is Projected to Reach $1,336.2 Million By 2027 | Honeywell Analytics, Sensirion, GASTEC Corporation
IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Worth $206,623 Thousand by 2025
Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Worth $2,349.6 Million by 2027 | By Location, Equipment Type
View All Stories From This Author