SMi Group invitation to join SMi's 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference live in London, UK

SMi Group reports: With less than two weeks to go until the 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference, SMi Group invites defence export experts to joinLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place in London, UK on 15th and 16th September 2021, the Defence Exports Conference will provide an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals and government officials to discuss global defence trade compliance in depth.
With less than two weeks to go until the 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference, the conference chairman Gary Stanley, President at Global Legal Services and SMi Group cordially invite you to attend the event for a chance to hear from government speakers and senior international trade compliance professionals from around the world, meeting in London in person.
Interested parties can register via http://www.defence-exports.com/EINPR6
Joining this year’s conference expert presenters which include:
• Conference Chairman - Chairman Gary Stanley, President, Global Legal Services
• Ms Vanessa Wood, Chair of the Australia Group & Assistant Secretary, ACCPB ISD, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
• Mr Stephane Chardon, Export Control Coordinator, European Commission
• Mr David Lamberti, Head of Conventional Armaments Licenses, German Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA)
• Mr Arifumi Kumano, Director for International Affairs, Security Export Control Policy Division, Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry
• Mr Ramón Muro Martínez, Deputy Director, Sub-Directorate General for International Trade in Defense and Dual-Use Goods, Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism
• Dr Myron Chiu, Head of EU Transition and Sanctions Policy, ECJU, UK Department for International Trade
• Mrs Rosie Phillips, Air Desk Officer, Capability Assurance, UK Ministry of Defence
• Ambassador Philip Griffiths, Head of Secretariat, Wassenaar Arrangement
Delegates will also have the chance to attend the pre-conference workshop on 14th September 2021. Details:
• Workshop A: U.S. Export and Re-export Controls from a European Perspective
Led by Gary Stanley, President, Global Legal Services and Edward Peartree, Group Head of Export Controls, BAE Systems
Visit the website http://www.defence-exports.com/EINPR6 ‘download centre’ to view all the exclusive speaker interviews, this year’s preliminary attendees and conference chairs invitation letter.
