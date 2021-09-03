Balustrade Market in Australia Anticipated to Reach $54.5 Million by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

Rise in demand for commercial infrastructure developments in Australia drives the Australia balustrade market growth.

The balustrade is a handrail supported by balusters, especially installed in balcony, terrace, and others. These balustrades are available in various sizes, patterns as well as materials for installation in residential and commercial spaces.The Australia balustrade market size was valued at $44.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $54.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The commonly observed types of balustrade are interior railing, and exterior railing. Among these, the interior railing segment accounts for the largest market size by value, owing to increased demand from commercial spaces such as hotels, restaurants, and others. The Australia balustrade market is analyzed with respect to different application provided, such as residential, and non-residential. The market is mainly driven by development in residential, commercial, & construction sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the Australia balustrade market growth.Top 10 Leading PlayersAbsolute BalustradesAdvance Metal Industries (AMIA)AlulineAluminum BalustradesAmmi BalustradesBalustrading WABetta BalustradesOxworksProtector AluminumUllrichKey Benefits :The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Australia balustrade market trends and dynamics.An in-depth Australia balustrade market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the Australia balustrade market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The Australia balustrade market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments :By Railing TypeInterior RailingExterior RailingBy Material TypeStainless SteelAluminumWoodGlassOthersBy ApplicationResidentialNon-Residential