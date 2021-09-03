Crowdfunding Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Crowdfunding Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026, the global crowdfunding market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Crowdfunding constitutes of raising funds for a project, business, or charitable cause with small contributions from a large group of people. It utilizes various means for funding, including equity investment, P2P lending, reward-based, donation-based, and hybrid crowdfunding models. Crowdfunding is majorly carried out online through websites and social media platforms by making the market directly accessible for the funders without any involvement of banks or venture capitalists. It is a more scalable, flexible, and efficient fund-raising solution as compared to the conventional methods.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crowdfunding-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled several non-profit organizations to provide financial support via crowdfunding campaigns. These campaigns give access to more extensive networks of people in a shorter timeframe. Moreover, the growing social media influence enables individuals to provide feedback and vital information for the demand and development of the product. Furthermore, the launch of crowdfunding features, such as Sponsorships by YouTube, facilitates platform creators to monetize their content and enhance audience engagement, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is expected to drive the market for crowdfunding in the coming years.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crowdfunding-market
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
CircleUp Network Inc.
Crowdfunder Inc.
Fundable LLC
Fundrise LLC
GoFundMe Inc.
Indiegogo Inc.
Patreon Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end use and geography.
Breakup by Type:
P2P Lending
Equity Investment
Hybrid
Reward-based
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Entrepreneurship
Social Cause
Movies and Theater
Real Estate
Music
Technology
Publishing
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Consumer Credit Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/consumer-credit-market
Foreign Exchange Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/foreign-exchange-market
Sukuk Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sukuk-market
Factoring Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/factoring-market
E-Invoicing Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-invoicing-market
BPO Business Analytics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bpo-business-analytics-market
Business Analytics Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/business-analytics-market
E-Commerce Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-commerce-market
Usage-Based Insurance Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/usage-based-insurance-market
Messaging Security Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/messaging-security-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here