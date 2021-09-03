Global OTT Streaming Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The OTT Streaming Market 2021-2030

OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change OTT Streaming Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global OTT streaming market is expected grow from $121.11 billion in 2020 to $141.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $257.37 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%. The increasing change in customers' social behavior, which is shifting from traditional subscriptions to broadcasting services and to over-the-top (OTT) on-demand video and music subscriptions every year, the over-the-top streaming market in the forecast period is expected to grow at a very fast pace.

The over-the-top content streaming market consists of sales of OTT content streaming services and related products that provides streaming video through internet. Examples of well-known OTT players include Apple TV, iTunes, Netflix, Roku, Hulu, Amazon among others.

Trends In The Global OTT Streaming Market

Streaming on 4K televisions is a key trend in the OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming market. A 4K resolution is typically 3,840x 2,160 pixels and is also known as UHD or Ultra-High Definition. This is the highest level of high-definition video quality available to film, television, and sports viewers these days. Nowadays, most of the latest TVs are 4 K compliant. They are extremely costly but for under $1,000 (or even under $500) we can find a decent 4 K TV. Major streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video have included premium 4 K and 4 K content in their services. FuboTV launched first live- TV to provide coverage in 4 K with HDR. The only sports that take advantage of this improved visual quality were World Cup matches, but later the company added some NCAA football matches in 4 K.

Global OTT Streaming Market Segments:

The global OTT streaming market is further segmented:

By Device Type: Smartphones, Smart TVs, Laptops, Desktops And Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Box, Others

Revenue Source: Avod, Svod, Tvod, Others

By User Type: Commercial, Personal

By End User: E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Education And Training, It And Telecom, Health And Fitness, Others

By Geography: The global OTT streaming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

OTT Streaming Market Organizations Covered: Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Apple, Hulu, Tencent, Rakuten, YouTube, Roku, IndieFlix, Vudu, Kakao, Line, Home Box Office, HBO, Telestra, Alphabet Inc., The Walt Disney Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

