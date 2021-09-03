Global Toluene Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Toluene Market 2021-2030

Toluene Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Toluene Global Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Toluene Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Toluene Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the global toluene market size is expected to grow from $18.25 billion in 2020 to $18.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -2%. The emerging demand for aromatics in the petrochemical industry contributed to the growth of the toluene market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Toluene Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2745&type=smp

The toluene market consists of sales of toluene and related services. It is used in aviation fuel and other high-octane fuels, dyestuffs and explosives. Toluene is also used as a solvent for gums and lacquers. Toluene is a colorless flammable liquid obtained from coal tar or petroleum.

Trends In The Global Toluene Market

Toluene di-isocyanate is increasingly being used as raw materials in the manufacturing of flexible foam applications. Toluene di-isocyanate (TDI) is a chemical used in polyurethanes production, especially in flexible foam applications such as furniture, bedding and in packaging applications. According to 'The Furnishing Report' in the UK, Toluene di-isocyanate is one of the main ingredients used in the manufacturing of flexible polyurethane foams, one of the key components used in UK furniture manufacturing industry. Increasing use of toluene di-isocyanate will contribute towards the growth of the market.

Global Toluene Market Segments:

The global toluene market is further segmented:

By Type: Benzene And Xylene, Solvents, Gasoline Additives, Tdi (Toluene Diisocyanate), Trinitrotoluene, Benzoic Acid, Benzaldehyde

By Production Process: Reformation Process, Pigs Process, Coke/Coal Process, Styrene Process

By End-Use Industry: Building And Construction, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Consumer Appliances

By Application: Drugs, Dyes, Blending, Cosmetic Nail Products, Others (TNT, Pesticides, And Fertilizers)

By Geography: The global toluene market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Toluene Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/toluene-global-market-report

Toluene Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides toluene market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global toluene market, toluene market share, toluene market players, toluene market segments and geographies, toluene market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The toluene market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Toluene Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Toluene Market Organizations Covered: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Reliance Industries, BASF SE, Valero Energy, BP Chemicals, China National Petroleum, Mitsui Chemicals, Chevron Phillips, Nova Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams, Total SA, Lyondell Basel, Covestro AG, Formosa Plastics, CPC Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, SK Innovation, Braskem SA, Koch Industries, JX Nippon Oil and Energy, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, BP P.L.C., Mitsui & Co, S.K. Global Chemical Co Ltd, GS Caltex, Formosa Chemical & Fiber Corporation, Stepan.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Toluene Global Market Report 2021:

Petrochemicals Market - By Type (Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Xylene, Styrene, Toluene, Cumene, Others), By End-User (Textile, Furniture, Paints And Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Synthetic Rubber And Fibers, Plastic Materials And Resins, Toiletries And Cleaning Compounds, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/petrochemicals-market

Aromatics Global Market Briefing 2018

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aromatics-global-market-briefing-2018

Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benzene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/