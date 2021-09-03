Essential Oils Market Report 2021-26: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global essential oils market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Essential oils are procured from the seeds, roots, stems, fruits, wood, barks, flowers and leaves of a single plant species using steam distillation, expression and carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction. They have characteristic fragrances and are extensively used to manufacture perfumes, shampoos, soaps and cleaning gels. Essential oils also have various therapeutic properties, due to which essential oils are also utilized in medications for aromatherapy or as carriers for drug delivery applications. Moreover, they are used to improve the sensory properties of agricultural items like food commodities and animal feeds.
Market Trends
Essential oils help in treating cough, bronchitis and other respiratory disorders. A significant increase in the number of individuals diagnosed with respiratory diseases worldwide is primarily driving the demand for essential oils. Besides this, these oils are also gaining popularity as natural flavoring agents in food products, such as candies, confections, pickles, meat and soft drinks. Numerous other applications of essential oils include the synthesis of chemical preservatives, repellents, and edible film coatings, and as odorants in paints and detergents. Furthermore, the escalating demand for increased shelf-life of food products, the minimal addition of preservatives and protection of food from microbial contamination is anticipated to bolster the adoption of essential oils for promoting the safety and quality of seafood, dairy products, cereal-based items, etc.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Biolandes
doTerra
Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd.
Falcon Essential Oils
Farotti S.R.L.
FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH
Reynaud & Fils
India Essential Oils
Moksha Lifestyle Products
Rocky Mountain Oils LLC
Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC)
The Lebermuth Company
Ungerer Limited
Young Living Essential Oils.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, sale channel and geography.
Breakup by Product:
Cedarwood Oil
Eucalyptus Oil
Lavender Oil
Lemongrass Oil
Rosemary Oil
Tea Tree Oil
Ylang Ylang Oil
Others
Breakup by Application:
Medical
Pharmaceutical
Nutraceuticals
Food and Beverages
Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages
Meat, Poultry and Seafood
Others
Spa and Relaxation
Aromatherapy
Personal Care
Cosmetics
Toiletries
Others
Cleaning and Home
Kitchen Cleaners
Floor Cleaners
Bathroom Cleaner
Others
Others
Breakup by Sales Channel:
Offline Stores
Online Stores
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
