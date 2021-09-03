Confectionery Market expected to garner $270.5 billion globally, by 2027

Confectionery Market

According to the confectionery market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, price point, distribution channel, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer habits, tastes, and preferences are constantly evolving. This has led to innovation in the field of confectionery that drives the market growth. Manufacturers are increasing their product range by including functional ingredients, organic herbal fillings, tropical fruit, and nut-based & exotic flavors in product formulations to meet changing consumer demands. Furthermore, the trend of gifting confectionery products, such as cookies, chocolates, bakery items, and others, has enabled to propel the market growth in the recent years. Brands are constantly establishing unique engaging techniques to seek consumer attention as confectionery products are significantly purchased as a result of impulse buying. These factors have cumulatively enabled to drive the market for confectionery products. However, the volatile nature of raw material prices of sugar and cocoa can hamper the growth of the market.The global confectionery market was valued at $210.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $270.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.6%. In 2019, the chocolate segment accounted for the highest confectionery market share. Confections refer to food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. It includes a wide range of products such as chocolates, cookies, bars, gummies, mints, and others. The rise in demand for confectionery products made with organic, exotic, and functional ingredients is one of the crucial factors propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of bite-size snack formats and on-the-go options has led to convenience for consumers, which positively impacted the market growth. These are some crucial factors that drive the global confectionery market. These are some crucial factors that drive the global confectionery market.The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a severe impact on the confectionery market. The stringent rules and lockdown during the course of 2020 have led to repercussions in the confectionery business, which caused differential impact on raw material supply (agricultural produce, food ingredients, and intermediate food products), trade & logistics, demand-supply volatility, uncertain consumer demand, and affected the workforce at industrial level. One of the major factors that affected the confectionery market size during the lockdown was sales decline as a result of reduced gifting and impulse buying among consumers across the globe. The key players operating in the global confectionery market include Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Ferrero Group, Meiji Co., Ltd., The Hershey Company, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G., and Pladis. Key benefits for stakeholdersThe report provides a quantitative analysis of the current confectionery market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the confectionery market size & segmentation assist to determine the prevailing opportunities.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the confectionery industry. 