I-76 East, West (Schuylkill Expressway) Reopens in Center City Philadelphia Following Flash Flooding Across Southeast Pennsylvania

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) has been reopened in both directions between South Street and Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) in Center City Philadelphia following Wednesday’s flash flooding that forced the interstate to close early Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Westbound I-76 between South Street and I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) was reopened shortly after 5:00 PM today.

The following state highways remain closed at this hour across the five-county Philadelphia region:

Philadelphia:

I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) between Interstate 95 and I-76

Kelly Drive

Bucks County:

U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike)

Route 32 (River Road/Main Street/Delaware Avenue)

Route 232 (Second Street Pike)

Route 263 (Upper York Road)

Route 313 (Swamp Road)

Route 513 (Hulmeville Road)

Blue School Road

Bristol Road

Edison Furlong Road

Ferry Road

Marienstein Road

Mearns Road

Haunted Lane

Minsi Trail/Blooming Glen Road/Hilltown Pike

Old Bethlehem Road

Wrightstown Road/Worthington Mill Road

Chester County:

U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike)

Route 23 (Valley Forge Road)

Route 41 (Pennsylvania Avenue)

Route 162 (Embreeville Road)

Route 724 (Schuylkill Road)

Route 926 (Street Road)

Clay Creek Road

Linfield Road

Pothouse Road

Pughtown Road

Strickersville Road

Delaware County:

Cheyney Road

Dutton Mill Road

Gradyville Road

MacDade Boulevard

Montgomery:

Route 23 (Fourth Street)

Route 63 (Sumneytown Pike/Main Street)

Route 663 (Layfield Road)

Eagleville Road

Norristown Road

Warminster Road

The state highways listed above will remain closed until it is safe to reopen to traffic. Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.

PennDOT warns motorists not to drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. Never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

For a complete list and map of all the closures across the five-county Philadelphia region, visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

