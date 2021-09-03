Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige urges responsible behavior over Labor Day weekend

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige is reaching out to residents across the State of Hawaiʻi to urge responsible behavior more than ever before over the upcoming three-day Labor Day weekend. State employees and business leaders received email messages from the governor asking that they do their individual and collective part to stop the spread of COVID-19 as the state experiences a disastrous surge in cases. The Gov. also released an urgent video message on social media.

“Because of COVID, our hospital system across the state is in danger of moving toward a worst-case scenario. If that happens, healthcare leaders warn that choices will have to be made, people may not receive the care they need, and some will die,” Gov. Ige said in the email.

The governor continues to urge residents to get vaccinated, but also encourages additional steps during this critical time, especially over the long holiday weekend:

Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation

Avoid crowded places with many people nearby and

Avoid close-contact settings, such as close-range conversations

You can also reduce your risk of getting sick by:

Setting your own curfews

Avoiding activities that could lead to exposure and illness — or increase your risk of trauma

Getting tested a few days after you arrive in Hawaiʻi if you’ve traveled

“Your choices can help our community prevent the worst-case scenario in our hospital system. Please act responsibly this holiday weekend and moving forward – as we battle this highly transmissible and deadly virus. Do it – for the sake of your family, our community, and our state,” said Gov. Ige.

Gov. Ige’s Labor Day Video Message

