Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet September 10

Members of the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will attend the Wyoming Airports Coalition (WAC) Conference September 8-10, at the Ramkota Hotel, 800 N. Poplar St., in Casper.

Conference events include the dedication of a renovated firefighting training facility, a welcome reception, business sessions, and a closing banquet. Commission members will also attend a dinner with Wyoming Department of Transportation staff on Wednesday evening, but no commission or WYDOT business will be discussed.

Following the WAC Conference, the Commission will meet for its regular business meeting on Friday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1150 N. Poplar St., in Casper. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, please visit the the Aeronautics Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Aeronautics Commission secretary at (307) 777-4015 or by email at Commission Secretary.

Click here for the Aeronautics Commission Agenda

Click here for the Aeronautics Commission Itinerary

-30-