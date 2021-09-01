Submit Release
Supreme Court might open Girardi’s State Bar disciplinary files

The Supreme Court today said it will decide on the merits an original writ petition filed by the Los Angeles Times that seeks to make public State Bar records regarding investigations of now-suspended attorney Tom Girardi.

