Southbound Freeport Road Ramp to the Highland Park Bridge Reconstruction Begins Tuesday in Sharpsburg

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a long-term closure of the ramp from southbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, September 7 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the ramp from southbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge will close to traffic around-the-clock through late November. Crews will conduct reconstruction work and drainage improvements on the ramp. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured. The pedestrian detour will be implemented late in the week.

Posted Detour

Southbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge

From southbound Freeport Road, turn right onto the ramp to Route 28 toward Pittsburgh/Tarentum

Take the ramp to northbound Route 28 toward Tarentum

From northbound Route 28, take the ramp to Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road (Exit 8)

Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh

Take the left-hand ramp to South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6)

Follow the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge

End detour

Pedestrian Detour

Traveling north on the Highland Park Bridge, pedestrians will exit using the ramp from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge

At the end of the ramp, pedestrians will cross over the ramp to Freeport Road

Follow Freeport Road in the northbound direction

Cross Freeport Road at the on and off-ramps to Route 28

End detour

Once ramp reconstruction work is complete, a new intersection configuration will be implemented at Freeport Road. The current ramp from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge will close permanently. A left-hand turn lane will be implemented from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge. Turning traffic will be in a yield condition until new traffic signals are installed. Southbound Freeport Road traffic to the Highland Park Bridge will continue to use the interchange as they did prior to the closure.

