Southbound Freeport Road Ramp to the Highland Park Bridge Reconstruction Begins Tuesday in Sharpsburg

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a long-term closure of the ramp from southbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, September 7 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the ramp from southbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge will close to traffic around-the-clock through late November. Crews will conduct reconstruction work and drainage improvements on the ramp.  Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured. The pedestrian detour will be implemented late in the week.

Posted Detour

Southbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge

  • From southbound Freeport Road, turn right onto the ramp to Route 28 toward Pittsburgh/Tarentum

  • Take the ramp to northbound Route 28 toward Tarentum

  • From northbound Route 28, take the ramp to Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road (Exit 8)

  • Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road

  • Turn left onto the ramp to southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh

  • Take the left-hand ramp to South 8 Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6)

  • Follow the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge

  • End detour

Pedestrian Detour

  • Traveling north on the Highland Park Bridge, pedestrians will exit using the ramp from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge

  • At the end of the ramp, pedestrians will cross over the ramp to Freeport Road

  • Follow Freeport Road in the northbound direction

  • Cross Freeport Road at the on and off-ramps to Route 28

  • End detour

Once ramp reconstruction work is complete, a new intersection configuration will be implemented at Freeport Road.  The current ramp from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge will close permanently.  A left-hand turn lane will be implemented from northbound Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge. Turning traffic will be in a yield condition until new traffic signals are installed. Southbound Freeport Road traffic to the Highland Park Bridge will continue to use the interchange as they did prior to the closure.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

