State College Area Connector Website to be Updated in Anticipation of Late September Public Meeting

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area residents that its website for the State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study, will be updated on September 4. The update will feature information the public will see during a public meeting scheduled for late September.

The website can be found at www.PennDOT.gov/SCAC.

The public meeting will be held at the Wyndham Garden Mountain View Ballroom, 310 Elk Club Road, Boalsburg, PA.

Dates and times for the public meeting are:

Wednesday, September 22, from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, September 23, from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

The public meeting will introduce the PEL Study process, present the range of alternatives, discuss the screening process and preliminary results, and solicit public comments.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, (814) 765-0423

