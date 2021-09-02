Two-Story Luxury Penthouse with Ocean-View Terrace in Puerto Vallarta to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

Prime location in Puerto Vallarta’s vibrant Romantic Zone Sleek and sophisticated interior with open floor plan Luxury two-story penthouse with ocean-view terrace The eight-bedroom space can be easily divided into two units Views of the Pacific Ocean, Banderas Bay and Puerto Vallarta

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in Puerto Vallarta’s vibrant Romantic Zone, Casa en las Nubes will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Saul Groman and Tere Kimball of Carpe Diem Real Estate. Currently listed for $2.7 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on September 30–October 6 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“After seeing Concierge Auctions bring incredible success to Mexico, I am looking forward to working with them as a team to put on a competitive auction for our client. From the sleek open floor plan to the beautiful ocean and mountain views, this property is truly ‘one of a kind’” stated Groman.

Step up amongst the clouds in Casa en las Nubes, located at the highest point in Puerto Vallarta. Spanning almost 11,000 square feet, this two-story penthouse offers views of the Pacific Ocean, Banderas Bay, and the city of Puerto Vallarta. To the rear, view the tropical jungle nestled in the Sierra Madre mountains. The eight-bedroom space can be easily divided into two units of four bedrooms each for luxury rentals with income potential. Marble floors throughout the open and airy floor plan create a sophisticated space perfect for entertaining. Gather in the breakfast nook for coffee in the morning, or out on the sprawling terrace for oceanfront cocktails and a view of the sunset over the Pacific. The ocean-view balcony is ideal for sunbathing, with the private infinity pool nearby for a refreshing dip. Two outdoor grills and two kitchens make staying in as appealing as heading out to enjoy the nightlife surrounding. Whether you are in the market for a luxury rental in Puerto Vallarta’s vibrant Romantic Zone or a private oasis to escape to, Casa en las Nubes offers luxury with an incomparable view.

Puerto Vallarta’s beaches are world-famous for their warm cerulean waters and natural charm. Los Muertos Beach is a perfect example, where the stretch of soft sand boasts a renovated pier for incredible Pacific views and a roster of restaurants, galleries, and bars to explore. The countless beaches invite you to snorkel, dive, and sail the day away. Puerto Vallarta’s vibrant Romantic Zone stretches around 248 Gardenias, with authentic Mexican style in its cobbled streets and picturesque facades, pairing perfectly with trendy restaurants and lively nightlife after sundown. The entire area is rich in art and culture: experience Lázaro Cardenas Park, where breathtaking tile mosaics transform the space into a unique open-air gallery. The Park’s Saturday morning Olas Atlas Farmer’s Market can’t be missed for farm-to-table delicacies and artisan finds. Puerto Vallarta is enjoying a golf boom, with seven spectacular courses and designs by architects including Jack Nicklaus, Tom Weiskopf, and Robert von Hagge. Come sundown, head to the Malecon for a front-row view of the sunset and world-class nightlife along its kilometer-long boardwalk.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

