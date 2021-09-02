Wanted Suspect Apprehended in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce a wanted suspect has been apprehended for an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 5:01 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained for 42 year old Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr., of Clinton, MD, charging him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Gun.

The collaborative investigative effort between the Metropolitan Police Department, United States Marshals Service, Department of State and Homeland Security Investigations, to apprehend Davis, led law enforcement to Costa Rica.

On Thursday August 5, 2021, law enforcement officers in Costa Rica, pictured below, arrested 42 year-old Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr., of Clinton, MD.

Davis is going through the extradition process. He will be returned to Washington, DC, where he will be charged with the outstanding arrest warrant.