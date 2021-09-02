Suspects Sought in Burglary One Offense: 1400 Block of Perry Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Burglary One offense that occurred on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in the 1400 block of Perry Place, Northwest.

At approximately 3:24 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location, as the other suspect acted as a lookout. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/ixTule5PA2g

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.