Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 15, 2021, in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. 

 

At approximately 12:07 am, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a weapon and shot at the victim. The victim was not injured. The suspect fled the scene before responding officers arrived.

 

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 43 year-old Iyarna Anderson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

