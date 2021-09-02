Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1800 Block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in the 1800 block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:22 am, the suspect exited a vehicle that was occupied by other suspects, and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit his vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The other suspect vehicle also fled the scene.

On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 19 year-old Bruce Lamont Ross, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

