Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the 800 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:37 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit her vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Previously, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

The remaining suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.