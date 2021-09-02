MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

August 23, 2021 to Monday August 30, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 23, 2021, through Monday, August 30, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 43 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, August 23, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Kurron Gary, of Ft. Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-118-968

A Glock 23 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old David Anthony Curtis, of Suitland, MD, and 24-year-old Khaliq Omari Harris, of Owings Mills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-119-075

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of E Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Damien White, of Northeast, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, Simple Assault, Threats to Do Bodily Harm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-119-076

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 35th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Demetrius Valdez Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-119-187

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Indiana Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Leroy Mathew Fykes, III, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of a Firearm in a Federal Court Facility and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-119-293

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Markell Clark, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-119-606

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

An Astra A100 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Ras Haile Menelik Salaam, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault on a Police Officer (Aggravated Assault), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-120-038

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-120-218

A Taurus 357 .357 caliber revolver, a Luger 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock BB gun were recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-120-252

A Glock was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jajuan Rondico Alston, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Simple Assault, No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-120-269

A Beretta 84 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Kalorama Circle, Northwest. CCN: 21-120-296

A handgun was recovered in Valley Avenue and Atlantic Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-120-403

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of 7th Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-120-435

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Dylan Blake Oliver, of Mitchellville, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-120-511

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-120-515

Two Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handguns (both pictured below) were recovered in the Unit block of P Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old J’Ron Taevan Hardon, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-120-597

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Xavier Pernell Jerome Roberts, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and No Permit. CCN: 21-120-626

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-120-686

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Ashawntea Montel Henderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-120-708

Thursday, August 26, 2021

A Lorcin 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Ely Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Antwawn Maximillian Griffin, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-120-945

A Glock 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Rasheed Cureton, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-121-157

Friday, August 27, 2021

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns were recovered in the 3900 block of Dix Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-121-344

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Milique Neal Wilson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-121-489

A Harrington & Richardson 929 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1300 block U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 70-year-old John Rayfield Kittrell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-121-618

Saturday, August 28, 2021

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Parkwood Place, Northwest. CCN: 21-121-926

A FNH F&S 9C 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of S Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Andre Ricardo Faulk, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure. CCN: 21-121-927

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Brooks Williams, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-121-934

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Mohamed Lamini Mansaray, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-121-980

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Dusean Dominick Middleton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving after Colliding, No Permit, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-122-225

Sunday, August 29, 2021

A Stinger P311 6mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Markette White, of no fixed address, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-122-433

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old DeAngelo Tyrone Jenkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-122-819

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Summit Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Davon Myron Harper, of Southeast, D.C., 23-year-old Ty-reke McCall, of Oxon Hill, MD, and 27-year-old Antae Dequan Hansley, of La Plata, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-122-937

A Bushmaster MPW .177 caliber BB rifle was recovered in the 1800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Donald Edward Jones, of Southeast, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-122-956

Monday, August 30, 2021

A Glock .44 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Lyman Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-123-139

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of 5th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-123-328

A Ruger LCR 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Demarco Samuel Adams, of Fairmont Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-123-453

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Mikayah Alston, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-123-581

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

