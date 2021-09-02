BPA Welcomes Bart Hoolehan III as Regional Sales Director
Hoolehan brings two decades of sales leadership experience in healthcare benefits management
His approach to client service exemplifies BPA’s commitment to create working partnerships with organizations, providing service that is efficient, professional and responsive from the very start.”EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Sept. 2, 2021) — Benefit Plan Administrators (BPA), a third-party administrator (TPA) of self-insured benefit plans, recently announced the addition of Bart A. Hoolehan III to the BPA team as its Regional Sales Director in Kansas City, Mo. BPA is headquartered out of Eau Claire, Wis., and Hoolehan is the first regional sales director in this region.
“Bart impressed us with his stellar performance, energy and drive – and the rapport he developed with clients and partners over the course of what has been an exceptional career thus far,” said BPA Chief Executive Officer Dan Cuskey. “His approach to client service exemplifies BPA’s commitment to create working partnerships with organizations, providing service that is efficient, professional and responsive from the very start.”
Hoolehan is a health industry professional with almost two decades of sales leadership experience in pharmacy benefits management, helping brokers, pharmacy consultants, TPA partners and plan sponsors maximize pharmacy benefits for their members. Prior to joining BPA, Hoolehan spent more than 17 years with Elixir and MedTrakRx (MTRx). Early in his career, he served as a sales executive for the Arizona Diamondbacks and before that, the Kansas City Royals.
“My experience has taught me that genuine teamwork is about connecting people with the right people, and organizations with the right tools. That’s what guarantees success for everyone involved,” Hoolehan said. “Each partner organization brings unique talent and expertise, and together we design the solutions tailored to the client’s workforce. From day one, my job is building partnerships, pursuing excellence, continuing to expand our reach, and bringing new possibilities and creative, customized solutions to the table.”
Hoolehan holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing-Management from Missouri State University in Springfield. He is a lifelong golf enthusiast who played on the Missouri State Men’s Golf Team for four years and was team captain. He grew up in the south suburbs of Chicago and now resides in Kansas City with his wife and their three sons.
“It is BPA’s vision and commitment to excellence that allows the team to curate customized plans to meet employers’ needs, support members, and drive down medical costs,” Hoolehan said. “I am exceedingly proud to now be a part of the BPA team in delivering on that mission.”
About BPA
Benefit Plan Administrators (BPA) is a third-party administrator (TPA) of self-insured benefit plans with the experience, staff, systems and commitment to develop custom employee benefit plans. BPA forges working partnerships with organizations to curate plans with enhanced flexibility to meet unique benefit needs. With service that is efficient, professional and responsive from the very start, BPA develops and delivers customized implementations, materials and management reporting along with dedicated account teams, simplified banking arrangements, and unmatched customer service. Drawing from the best available provider networks, managed care service vendors and re-insurers, BPA helps clients take control of the administration and cost of their employee benefits plans. For more information, visit bpaco.com.
BPA is a Point C partner. To learn more about Point C, visit pointchealth.com.
