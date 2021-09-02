Glowing Reviews: Explore Illuminated Jellyfish at 'Bioluminescence Night' at Beavertail State Park Sept. 4

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is hosting a "Bioluminescence Night" at Beavertail State Park, in Jamestown, this weekend. The event will include educational displays of illuminated jellyfish and other local sea creatures. Marine bioluminescence is heatless light generated by marine organisms using a chemical system like that of fireflies. Bioluminescence is a useful trait for communication, finding prey, camouflage, and more.

The Beavertail Lighthouse Museum, located next to the Beavertail Aquarium, also will be open until 7 PM. It features a collection of information, artifacts, and conversation about the history and site of the third-oldest lighthouse in North America.

"We invite families to Bioluminescence Night at Beavertail State Park for an up-close look at some fascinating marine creatures that live just off our shores," said DEM Acting Director Terry Gray. "We are excited to welcome the public to one of New England's most scenic waterfront vistas and hope Rhode Islanders will come out to Jamestown this weekend and join us for one of our favorite summer programs."

WHAT: Bioluminescence Night

WHERE: Beavertail State Park, Jamestown, Rhode Island

WHEN: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 5 – 8 PM

Parking is available in Lot 2, and pets on leashes are welcome at the park. Aquarium staff will welcome groups of guests into the aquarium to experience the glowing jellyfish by shutting all the lights off in the aquarium. As a state facility, everyone entering the aquarium, both visitors and employees, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear face coverings unless they have a health condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask.

Beavertail State Park offers some of the most beautiful vistas along the New England coastline and is a popular destination for sightseeing, saltwater fishing, hiking, and marine education. The RI Park Naturalist program runs the Beavertail Aquarium, which is housed in what was the foghorn house of the Beavertail Lighthouse. The tanks in the aquarium are set up to imitate the environment of the Jamestown shoreline. From crabs to fish and shellfish, there's always something new to discover at the aquarium. Staff collect samples of marine life for the aquarium and return them to their natural habitat after a couple of weeks. They also lead tidal pool explorations along the shore at low tide and host special events such as Bioluminescence Night.

The Beavertail Aquarium is open from 9 AM to 5 PM every day except Friday. For more information, visit www.riparks.com/events and follow the aquarium on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BeavertailAquarium.

For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.