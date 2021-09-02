Attorney General Neronha statement on today's decision by OHIC regarding health insurance rates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha issued the following statement today after today's announcement about health insurance rates by the Office of the Health Insurance:

"Several weeks ago, my Office objected —across the board — to requests by insurers to raise health insurance rates for Rhode Islanders, citing serious concerns about affordability in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the frequency of substantial annual rate increases, and adverse impacts on minority communities already suffering from economic and health inequities.

"While I still firmly believe that no rate increases are justified, I am encouraged to see that the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner took into account affordability as a factor in denying requested rate increases from health insurers.

"This Office is and will continue to be a critical advocate for Rhode Islanders on issues that matter, especially when they impact the health and safety of so many in our state."

The Attorney General's objections to the rate increases and the actuarial reports can be accessed online at the links below:

