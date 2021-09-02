The Enslin Haunted Mansion Goes on Real Estate Market for First Time Ever in Upstate New York

The Enslin Haunted Mansion

This haunted home in Upstate NY has a colorful history as it has been used as a film stopover, TV, supper club, and for paranormal investigations.

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on a main street, the beautiful landmark, The Enslin Mansion, has an eclectic history. The protective ghost of a young man who passed away, the spirit of a wife pushed down a flight of stairs to her death, the specter of a grandfather who still haunts his ancestral mansion. Anyone of these would make a home verifiably haunted. The home was previously used as a supper club in the 1920’s, entertaining many legendary guests, including Jack “Legs” Diamond and a few other well-known celebrity guests. The Enslin Mansion in Troy, New York, has all of these spirits and more.

Historical Information: Built in 1890, the home was purchased by Frederick Anthony Feyl in 1919 after he and his wife arrived from Bavaria, the home has consistently been in the family’s hands. Present owner, award-winning screenwriter/author and great-granddaughter uses the home as an inspirational muse. Multiple paranormal teams have been through the house and each had significant experiences. The mansion has been the filming location for television networks such as, TLC (The Learning Channel) and Discovery ID, as well as several movies. Additionally press article links are below.

Six generations have lived in this pristine home. This historical gem is the perfect location for a pop-up restaurant, artisanal cafe, or artisanal coffee roaster. With two floors of living space and an attached (carriage house potential) with two car garage, this home offers creative and eclectic opportunities in the heart of Lansingburgh. New roof, porch, electric, 2 car garage ready for a cute set-up. The house is filled with custom design, Florentine original doors, four fireplaces, and wide spacious hardwood floors.

The Van Schiver's historic haunted home was constructed in 1890 and it continues to be a family owned historical landmark today. A location where possibilities are endless in a commercial zone area. Once the third division of the former village of Lansingburgh, which is distinguished on a map of the village, made in 1872 by John Evan. This Upstate Ny home for sale has a colorful history as it has been used as a film stopover, TV, supper club, and for paranormal investigations.

Interested buyers can make appointments through the listing broker. Additionally, individual rooms are available on AirBnB at the Enslin Mansion through the end of 2021 and beyond. The owner is taking every recommended precaution to keep the space fully compliant and protected from COVID-19, so guests can have a “terrifyingly” safe stay.

For more information: https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/562-5th-Ave_Troy_NY_12182_M48418-15103

Press for Enslin Mansion:

https://www.timesunion.com/local/article/Home-becomes-film-set-stopover-6548696.php

https://www.imdb.com/video/vi1726920473

https://www.tyla.com/life/travel-haunted-house-stay-paranormal-investigators-new-york-2020-20200102

https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/travel/4852/the-scariest-homes-you-can-rent-on-airbnb-this-halloween-including-a-haunted-house-for-just-16pp/

https://www.businessinsider.com/haunted-houses-vacation-rentals-us#the-haunted-bedroom-at-enslin-mansion-in-troy-new-york-175-4