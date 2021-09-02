The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Louisiana Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
For decades throughout the twentieth century, a mixture of asbestos and cement was used to produce roof shingles.
For decades throughout the twentieth century, a mixture of asbestos and cement was used to produce roof shingles.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Louisiana has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago.
Due to Louisiana’s proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, many residents of the state were employed in the oil refinery industry, where they had an extremely high risk of exposure to asbestos, which was used to insulate tanks, vats and pipelines. More recently, in 2005, police, firefighters and volunteers were exposed to asbestos in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the state and disturbed vast amounts of otherwise untouched asbestos.
Jobsites and locations with known asbestos exposure in Louisiana include, but are not limited to, Calumet Refinery, Marathon Refinery, Placid Refining Refinery, W.R. Grace Exfoliation Facility, Higgins Shipyard, Louisiana Superdome, Motiva Norco Refinery, Bollinger Shipyards, Calcasieu Refinery, Conoco Refinery, Citgo Refinery, Valero Refinery, Port of Baton Rouge, Rosenwald Middle School, Southern Mineralite Exfoliation Facility, Avondale Shipyards, Todd Shipyard, Abbeville Rice Mill, Simon Rice Mill, J. Henry Putnam Rose Hill Plantation, Alexandria Power Plant, DG Hunter Steam Plant, Roberts Hardware & Supply, Chalmette Refinery, Baker High School, Bakerfield Elementary, White Hills Elementary, Teche Steam Plant, Louisiana Mill, Ascension High School, Baton Rouge Charity Hospital, Baton Rouge City Docks, Big Cajun Power Station, Broadmoor Middle School, Central Middle School, Convent Refinery, Delta Tank Manufacturing Plant, Esso Plant, McKinley High School, Maryland Tank Farm, Louisiana State University, Louisiana State Penitentiary, JTT Warehouse, HBM River Plant, Grant Chemical Plant, Exxon Refinery, River Bend Nuclear Generating Station, Ryan Airport, Scotlandville Magnet High School, Southern University, Standard Oil Refinery, VCM Plant, Woodlawn High School, Bellevue Plantation, Calumet Plantation, Keystone Plantation, Loisel Plantation, Shady Side Plantation, Victoria Plantation, Glenwild Plantation, Bogalusa Paper Mill, Havemeyer Refinery, Texaco Refinery, Southern Hotel, American Cyanamid Ammonia Plant, Bungy Grain Elevator, R.E. Morrison Estate, Citcon Refinery, City Services Refinery, Lyondell Chemical Plant, Lake Charles Refinery, Liquified Natural Gas Plant, Lake Charles Chemical Plant, Gillis Gasoline Plant, Roy S. Nelson Station Powerhouse, PCI Chemical Plant, Tutwiler Refinery, Bonin Steam Plant, Lafayette High School, Lafayette Municipal Plant, Northside High School, Southwest Louisiana Institute, Waterford Nuclear Power Plant, Humble Oil Refinery, S.B.A. Shipyards, Lowry Irrigation Plant, Mcfarlain Irrigation Plant, Bourg Drydock, Dixie Shipyards, Quality Shipyard, Southdown Plantation, Hunt Shipyard, Gulf Atlanta Refinery, Geismar Cogeneration Facility, Marathon Refinery, Franklin Power Plant, Palo Alto Plantation, Dolet Hills Steam Plant, Archbishop Shaw High School, Chinchuba Institute, Immaculate Conception School, City of Monroe Municipal Power Plant, Monroe Power House, Quachita National Bank, St. Francis Hospital, St. Francis Sanitarium, Little Gypsy Power Plant, Lieberman Steam Plant, McDermott Shipyard, Natchitoches Steam Plant, Northwestern State University, Humble Avery Island, Boland Shipyard, Brothers of The Sacred Heart High School, Clarion Hotel, Cypremont Factory, Delta Southern Shipyard, Mopsi Michoud Power Station, Mercier Hotel, Mercy Hospital, Maginnis Cotton Mills, Loyola College, Jung Hotel, John A. Morris Ashton Plantation, Jewish Community Center, Hotel Roosevelt, Hotel America, Illinois Central Elevator, New Orleans Civic Center, New Orleans City Hall, New Orleans Levee Pumping Station, Newcomb College, Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Pendleton Shipyard, Planters Rice Mills, Port of New Orleans, Royal Orleans Hotel, Sara Mayo Hospital, Seton Academy, St. Charles Hotel, Sun Erection Chemical Plant, Tulane University, Central Louisiana State Hospital, Pinecrest State School, Wesrover Sugar Factory, Louisiana Polytechnic Institute, Louisiana Methodist Orphanage and the Confederate Memorial Hospital.
Known companies with asbestos exposure in Louisiana include, but are not limited to, Conrad Industries, Avondale Industries, Higgins Industries, Dow Chemical, Johns Manville Products Corporation, W.R. Grace & Company/Zonolite, John Crane, Inc., Haveg, Tenneco Oil Company, Tenneco Chemicals Company, American Can/Rexam Beverage Can Company, Asbestos Corporation Limited, BP Amoco Louisiana, Shell Oil Company, Shell Chemical Company, Texaco, Inc., Acadia Vermillion Rice Irrigation Company, Inc., Louisiana State Rice Milling, Crowley Rice Milling Company, Central Louisiana Electric Company, Southwestern Gas and Electric Company, Louisiana Electric Co-Op, Hunter Canal Company, Abbelle Rice Mill Limited, A&F Tileboard, Inc., Alexandria Cotton Oil Mill Company, Alexandria Ice and Cold Storage Company, Alexandria Street Railway Company, Arkansas Oak Flooring Company, Bentley Hotel, Inc., Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Oil Field Scrap & Equipment Company, Proctor and Gamble Manufacturing Company, Red River Cotton Oil Company, Inc., Roland Construction Company, Roy O. Martin Lumber Company, Johnson Iron Works and Shipbuilding Company, Amstar Corporation, Domino Sugar, Arabi Packing Company, American Cyanamid Company, Chemical Constriction Company, Avondale Marine Ways, Inc., Scokill Metal, Central Louisiana Energy Corporation, Cleco Power LLC, Phoenix Planting and Manufacturing Company, Consolidated Chemical Industries, Inc., International Paper Company, Southern Kraft Corporation, A.G. Mckee Company, Standard Oil Company of Louisiana, Standard Oil Company of New Jersey, Aber Company, Inc., Albemarle, Allied Chemical & Dye Corporation, AlliedSignal, Inc., Aluminum Company of America/Alcoa, Anco Insulation, Inc., Arco Polymers, B & B Engineering & Supply Company, Barnard & Burk Industrial, Baton Rouge Electric Company, Best Manufacturing Company, Inc., Bolton Company, Borden Chemical Company, Borden, Inc., Cajun Electric, Consolidated Chemical Corporation, Copolymer Rubber & Chemical Corporation, Crawford Corporation, Delta Southern Tank Company, Dupont, Dupree, Inc., Eagle Asbestos & Packing Company, Inc., Enjay Chemical Company, Entergy Gulf States, Inc., Esso Standard Oil Company, Ethyl Corporation, Mississippi Chemical Corporation, Mid Stream Fuel Service, Mechanical Insulation Company, Mengel Box Company, McCarty-Branton, Inc., Mayer Goodraux, Lurgi Knost, Inc., Louisiana Steam Products, Louisiana Steam Generation Company, La Mo Refractory Supply, Kaiser Steel, Kaiser Company, Inc., Kaiser Engineers, Inc., Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation, Insulation Engineers, Inc., Humble Oil & Refining Company, Hullinghorst Industries, Inc., Herrin Transfer & Warehouse Company, Inc., Hercules Chemical, Inc., Gulf States Utilities Company, Grace Chemical, Georgia Pacific Corporation, Foster Grant Company, Fluid Handling Systems, Firestone Synthetic Rubber and Latex Company, Exxon, Exxon Louisiana, Exxon Chemical U.S.A., Mobil Chemical Corporation, Mobil Oil Corporation, Monochem, Inc., North Baton Rouge Development Company, Inc., Olyner Rubber & Chemical Corporation, Paxon Polymer Company LP, Permanente Metals Corporation, Reilly-Benton Company, Inc., Rhone-Poulenc, Rise, Inc., Rollins Purle, Inc., Rust Engineering Company, Solvay Process Company, Standard Asbestos Manufacturing & Insulation Company, Stauffer Chemical Company, Uniroyal Chemical, W. H. Myrick Construction Company, Wilson Steel, J.N. Pharr and Sons, British Petroleum, Brown & Root, Chevron Chemical Company, Gulf Oil Corporation, Red Star Yeast and Products Company, Universal Food Corporation, Oyster Shell Products, Sewart Seacraft, Inc., Texas Company, Bogalusa Stave Company, Crown Zellerbach Corporation, Gaylord Container Corporation, James River Paper, Southern Wood Distillate and Fibre Company, Calcasieu Refining, American Sugar Refining Company, Bay Petroleum Corporation, Chalmette Petroleum Corporation, Ingram Oil & Refining Company, Canal Refining, Bechtel Corporation, Freeport Chemical Company, Convent Chemical Corporation, Covington Ice and Cold Storage Company, Louisiana Public Utilities Company, Mackee Pine Products, St. Tammany Ice and Manufacturing Company, F.M. Atwood, Mamou Canal Company, Standard Milling Company, Louisiana Irrigation & Mill Company, Gulf Public Service Company, Boise Cascade Corporation, Boise Southern Company, Westvaco, American Oil Company, Mexican Petroleu, Company of Louisiana, Inc., Oriental Exporters, Inc., Pan American Southern Corporation, Monsanto Chemical Company, Lion Oil Refining Company, Indeck Power Equipment Company, Halter Marine, Valentine Pulp & Paper Company, Inc., Valentine Sugars, A.B.C. Mathieson Alkali Works, Inc., American International, American Petro Chemical Corporation, Arco Chemical, Atlantic Richland, Carbon Black, Certain Teed Products Corporation, Cit-Con Oil Corporation, Cities Service Refinery Corporation, Columbia Southern Chemical Corporation, CONDEA Vista Chemical, Continental Oil Company, Cosner Biegler and Company, Davidson Sash & Door, Davison Chemical, Defense Plant Corporation, F. Miller & Sons, Inc., Montell USA, Inc., Mathieson Chemical Corporation, Louisiana Supply Company, Louisiana Canal Company, Lake Charles Railway Light and Water Works Company, Lake Charles Compress and Warehouse Company, Inc., Krause & Managan Lumber Company Limited, Industrial Insulators, Inc., Gulf Coast Aluminum Corporation, Great Lake Dredge & Dock, Oilquip, Inc., Olin Corporation, Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation, P.P.G. Industries, Inc., Petro Oil Company, Petrochemical Industries, Inc., Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, Sabine Industries, Inc., Scottys Brick Company, Inc., Service Oil Company, Southern Alkali Works, Stevens & Company, Sweetlake Land & Oil Company, Lafayette Sugar Refining Company, Lafayette Utility System, Louisiana Energy and Power Authority, Mike Baker Brick Company, Southern Gulf Operators, Bayou Steel Corporation, Hepinstall Steel Company, Jennings Gas and Electric Company, Jenning Norwood Irrigation Company, Mayville Canal Company, National Rice Milling Company, Riverside Irrigation Company, Delgado and Company, Jeanerette Sugar Company, Inc., Loisel Sugar Refining Company, Roane Sugar, Inc., Ma Patout and Son, Limited, A.L. Monnot, Coburn Supply Company, Horace Williams Company, Main Iron Works, Progressive Shipbuilding, Rayco Shipbuilders, Southdown Sugar, Inc., Superior Oil Company, The South Coast Company, Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation, Stone Container Corporation, Southern Advance Bag & Paper Company, Continental Can Company, AMF Tubescope, Inc., Freeport Sulphur Company, Houma Industries, Hunt Tool Company, Hunt-Wesson Foods, Hunt Foods and Industries, Inc., Jefferson Distilling and Denaturing Company, Penick and Ford Limited, Inc., Russel Wold Corporation, Southern Shell Fish Company, Inc., Swift and Company, Tube-Kote, Inc., C.S. Burt and Company, Gulf Distilling Company, Mayer Alcohol Company, Southern Cotton Oil Company, Union Oil Company, Witco Chemical Company, Inc., Colonial Sugars Company, Gramercy Sugar Company, General American Transportation Corporation, Good Hope Industries, Inc., Pullman Kellogg, New Orleans Refining Company, Inc., Louisiana Power & Light Company, Akadian Corporation, Basf Wyandotte Chemical Corporation, Honeywell, Monochem, Inc., Occidental Chemical Corporation, Rubicon Chemicals, Inc., Union Texas Petroleum Corporation, Uniroyal, Vulcan Materials Company, Wyandotte Chemical Company, Cabot Carbon Company, Cabot Corporation, Columbia Sugar Company, Columbian Carbon Company, Columbian Chemicals, Franklin Sugar Manufacturing Company, Leona Lee Corporation, P. R. Insulation Limited, Shadyside Company Limited, South Coast Corporation, Sterling Sugar and Railway Company, Underwood, Short and Bell, Underwood, Short and Reeves, United Carbon, Anchor Gasoline Corporation, R.H. Coleman and Company, Runnels Corporation, Runnels Gas Products, Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Corporation, Calkraft Paper Company, Industrial Lumber Company, Calcasieu Sulphate Paper Company, Inc., Agrico Chemical Company, C F Industries, Donaldsonville Rice Mills Company, Evanhall Cooperative Sugar Company, Central Farmers Cooperative, First Nitrogen Corporation, Kocke Elray Service, Inc., Salsburg Refining Company, Triad Chemical Company, Hendrix Manufacturing Company, Southwestern Electric Power Company, General Industrial Alcohol Company, Celotex Corporation, Murphy Oil Louisiana, Clement-Braswell, Inc., Minden Utilities System, Webb Press Company, Adams Industries, Brown Industries, Brown Paper Mills Company, Entergy Corporation, Manville Forest Products, Olinkraft, Inc., Weaks Supply Company, Tennessee Gas Transmission Company, Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, Iberia Sugar Corporation, L.C. Soileau & Son, Quaker Oats Company, Red Fox Industries, A. Baldwin and Company, A.J. Heggins, A.M. Lockett and Company Limited, ACandS, Inc., Alcoa Steamship Company, American Brewing Company, American Creosite Works, American Marine Corporation, American Standard Corporation, American Standard, Inc., American Tankships Corporation, Armour and Company, Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, Armstrong Cork Company, Aschaffenburg Company, Atlantic Gulf Supply Company, Babcock & Wilcox, Belou & Company, Bestwall Gypsum Company, Blue Plate Foods, Inc., Boeing Company, Branton Insulation, Inc., Brooklyn Cooperage Company, Buck Kreihs Shipbuilding, C.C. Hartwell and Company Limited, C.S. Burt and Company, Caffrey Central Sugar Refining and Railroad Company, Cafiero Ice Works, Inc., Canal Bank & Trust Company, Caribbean Trading Company, Castle Industries, Central Ice and Cold Storage Company, Chalmette Laundry, Clessi Marine, Consumer Light Company, Cran-Moore, Inc., Crane Construction Company, Crescent City Rice Mill Company, Crescent City Stock Yard and Slaughter House Company, D.H. Holmes Company Limited, Degelos Brothers Grain Corporation, Delta Match Corporation, Delta Queen Steamboat Company, Delta Shipbuilding Corporation, Dixie Brewing Company, Eagel, Inc, Edgar Murray Supply Company, Edison Electric Company, Elmer Tank and Boiler Works, Ernst and Company, Falstaff Brewing Corporation, Fischer Lumber Manufacturing Company, Flintkote Company, French Market Ice Manufacturing Company, National Linen Service Corporation, National Brewing Company, N. O. Cold Storage Company, Middle South Services, Inc., Metairie Ridge Nursery Company, Merchants Ice Company Limited, McWilliams Dredging Company, Martin Marietta Corporation, Magnolia Compress and Warehouse Company, Inc., Maginnis Oil Works, Marquette Insulation, Lykes, Inc., Lower Warehousing Company, Louisiana Sugar Refining Company, Louisiana Molasses Company, Louisiana Ice Company, Louisiana Distillery Company Limited, Lone Star Cement Corporation, Lone Star and Crescent Oil Company, Lockheed Martin, Lane Cotton Mills Company, Lacassine Company, L. D. Reeder Company, Knox Glass Works, King & Company, Jackson Brewing Corporation, J.S. Otis Mahogany Company, Island Refining Corporation, International Distillery, Hunt Wesson Oil, Hooker Chemical, Home Industry Iron Works, Higgins Aircraft, Inc., Haubtman and Loeb Company, Hasse Construction Company, George M. Murre;; Planting and Manufacturing Company, George B. Swift Company, Gabler Insulation Company, New Orleans Acid and Fertilizer Company, New Orleans and Carrolton Railroad Light and Power Company, New Orleans Compress Company, Inc., New Orleans Linen Supply Company, New Orleans Public Service, Inc., New Orleans Railway and Light Company, Oronite Chemical, Otis Astoria Corporation, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Panama Canal Company, Panama Ice Company, Planter’s Sugar Refining Company, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Rickert Rice Mill, Inc., Salmen Brick and Lumber Company, Sears, Roebuck and Company, Seidel Furniture Manufacturing Company, Service Engineering Company, St. Josephs Paper Company, Standard Brewing Company, Standard Cotton Seed Oil Company, Swift and Company, T. Smith, Inc., Taylor-Seidenbach, Inc., Textile Mills Corporation, The Ecuadorian Purchasing Company, Thomas Sully and Company, United Engineering & Foundry Company, United States Industrial Alcohol Company, W.R. Irby Cigar and Tobacco Company, Waterman Steamship Corporation, Wesson Oil and Snowdrift Company, Inc., Westfeldt Brothers, Inc., Westinghouse Corporation, Capolymer Rubber & Chemical Corporation, Arizona Chemical Company, Hillyer Deutsch Edwards, Inc., Newport Industries, Inc., Reichold Chemical Company, Pineville Kraft Corporation, Jimmie Walker Contracting Company, Georgia Gulf Corporation, Myrte Grove Sugar, Poplar Grove Factory and Refining Company, Smithfield Sugar, Freeport/Mcmoran, Deerfield Glassine Company, Godchaux Sugar, Inc., Raceland Milling Company, Savannah Foods, Arkansas Fuel Oil Company, Duraflake South, Inc., Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company, Crown Vantage, Inc., Natalbany Lumber Company, St. Francisville Paper Company, Air Products Company, Ciba-Geigy Corporation, Vista Chemical, Novartis, Gulf Oil Chemicals Company, St. James Sugar Cooperative, Inc., Wilson Packing Company, Union Seed and Fertilizer Company, Catalytic, Inc. and Atlas Processing Company.
Additionally, the following is a non-comprehensive list of Louisiana military sites with known risks of asbestos exposure: U.S. Naval Station Algiers, Lake Charles Air Force Base, Minden Army Ammunition Plant, Barksdale Air Force Base, Camp Beauregard Army Base and NSA New Orleans Naval Base.
To determine the best possible medical treatment for your mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer, contact The Steinberg Law Group so a member of our team can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
