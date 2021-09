Jeremy Shada and Junko Takeuchi Join over 120 Actors to Bring Cookie Run: Kingdom to Life

Jeremy Shada is GingerBrave (English-version) Junko Takeuchi is GingerBrave (Japanese version)

Massive Hollywood voiceover project with over 120 actors and influencers brings popular mobile RPG game, Cookie Run: Kingdom - to life

GingerBrave is such a cute character and I’m excited to see how fans of the mobile games react to my voice for him.” — Jeremy Shada, Actor

SAN MATEO, CA, USA, September 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devsisters Celebrates over 10 Million Global Downloads for Cookie Run: Kingdom with Launch of English and Japanese-Language VoiceoversToday, Devsisters, announces its popular mobile RPG game, Cookie Run: Kingdom is launching English and Japanese-language versions with voiceovers from 128 acclaimed actors and influencers. Following the initial launch earlier this year, the new game versions will include 64 English- and 64 Japanese-speaking actors and influencers, to personify all the Cookies and engage on a deeper level with players in those languages. The Japanese version of the mobile app launches today, with the English-language version coming on October 8, 2021.“GingerBrave is such a cute character and I’m excited to see how fans of the mobile games react to my voice for him,” stated Jeremy Shada, best known for playing Reggie in Netflix’s ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ as well as voicing Finn the Human from the hit animated series ‘Adventure Time’.In addition to top voice acting talent, 10 well-known influencers, including OJ Gaming and InquisitorMaster, were also selected. Michael J Wilson (Ice: Collision Course, Shark Tale, and Ice Age) helped write the script.Each of the English and Japanese-speaking actors and influencers will play a unique Cookie character, with its own dedicated story, personality, and skills, reflecting the game’s dedication to diversity and inclusion. Players can access and unlock Cookie characters as they progress through the game.Watch the short video of the actors in character.Here’s the full lineup of English and Japanese actors and influencers alongside their respective Cookie characters:Adventurer Cookie: Chris Parson and Ryota ŌsakaAlchemist Cookie: Jeannie Tirado and Mayumi ShintaniAlmond Cookie: Ray Chase and Kenjiro TsudaAngel Cookie: Erika Ishii and Akari UeharaAvocado Cookie: Courtenay Taylor and Mitsuki SaigaBeet Cookie: Elysia Rotaru and Risa KubotaBlack Raisin Cookie: Tiana Camacho and Fumiko OrikasaBlackberryCookie: Michelle Phan and Ayako KawasumiCarrot Cookie: Rosanna Pansino and Satomi AraiCherry Cookie: Kiera Please and Aoi YūkiChili Pepper Cookie: Kimberly Brooks and Mikako KomatsuClover Cookie: Lucien Dodge and Nobunaga ShimazakiCream Puff Cookie: Cassandra Lee Morris and Shizuka FuruyaCustard Cookie: Jaimie Kelton and Misaki KunoDark Cacao Cookie: Patric Seitz and Yasunori MazutaniDark Choco Cookie: Isaac Robinson Smith and Junichi SuwabeDark Enchantress Cookie: Patty McCormack and Romi ParkDevil Cookie: Aleks Le and Chika SakamotoEspresso Cookie: Zach Aguilar and Wataru KomadaFig Cookie: Giselle Fernandez and Aki ToyosakiFire Spirit Cookie: Austin Lee Matthews and Tomokazu SugitaGingerBrave Cookie: Jeremy Shada and Junko TakeuchiGolden Cheese Cookie: Pilar Uribe and Takako HondaGumball Cookie: Caylus and Azusa TadokoroHerb Cookie: Khoi Dao and Yoshitsugu MatsuokaHollyberry Cookie: Elizabeth Maxwell and Toa YukinariKnight Cookie: Daniel Amerman and Kensho OnoKumiho Cookie: Kimlinh Tran and Ayane SakuraLatte Cookie: Vivian Lamolli and Akari KitōLicorice Cookie: Cameron Bowen and Hiroshi KamiyaLilac Cookie: Bezhad Dabu and Tetsuya KakiharaMadeleine Cookie:Yong Yea and Jun FukuyamaMango Cookie: Christian Banas and Tomoyo KurosawaMilk Cookie: Daman Mills and Kaito IshikawaMillennial Tree Cookie: Keith Silverstein and Shin-ichiro MikiMint Choco Cookie: Zeno Robinson and Nobuhiko OkamotoMoonlight Cookie: GK Bowes and Yui IshikawaMuscle Cookie: OJ Gaming and Tetsu InadaNinja Cookie: Stephen Fu and Takehiko KoyasuOnion Cookie: Lilypichu and Tomoyo ChujoPancake Cookie: InquisitorMaster and Ikue ŌtaniParfait Cookie: LeeandLie and AimiPastry Cookie: Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Aoi KogaPoison Mushroom Cookie: A.J. Beckles and Sachika MisawaPomegranate Cookie: Victoria Grace and Kaori NazukaPrincess Cookie: Eden Riegel and Ari OzawaPure Vanilla Cookie: Yuri Lowenthal and Maaya UchidaPurple Yam Cookie: Sean Chiplock and Shunsuke TakeuchiRaspberry Cookie: Christina Kirkman and Maria NaganawaRed Velvet Cookie: Max Mittleman and Toshihiko SekiRye Cookie: Amber Lee Connors and Ami KoshimizuSea Fairy Cookie: Laura Post and Akiko YazimaSnow Sugar Cookie: Analesa Fisher and Akane FujitaSorbet Shark Cookie: Arianna Ratner and Kaori IshiharaSparkling Cookie: Xander Mobus and Chiaki KobayashiSquid Ink Cookie: Courtney Lin and Kei ShindōStrawberry Cookie: Anaries Quinones and Rie KugimiyaStrawberry Crepe Cookie: Valeria Rodriguez and Rina HidakaTiger Lily Cookie: Stephanie Sheh and Mariya IseVampire Cookie: Jason Kaye and Toshiki MasudaWerewolf Cookie: Desmond Chiam and Yūsuke KobayashiWhite Lily Cookie: Erica Mendez and Marina InoueWind Archer Cookie: Kellen Goff and Toshiyuki ToyonagaWizard Cookie: Kyle McCarley and Miyuki SawashiroAbout Cookie Run: KingdomCookie Run: Kingdom is a mobile base-building RPG that brings a diverse crew of over 54 unique Cookie Run characters on delicious adventures. Led by a fearless leader, GingerBrave, these tough cookies explore over 250 story levels where they build tasty strongholds, fight for the Kingdom, and uncover secrets of the past.More details on the game are at: cookierun-kingdom.com . Visit us on our social media channels on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.About DevsistersDevsisters is the creator of classic running games, including OvenBreak (2009), Cookie Run: OvenBreak (2016), and Cookie Run: Kingdom (2021); which have reached over 150 million total downloads. The flagship game, Cookie Run, has historically ranked #1 in Free Games in the Apple App Store of 13 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand, and continues to grow in popularity.Based in Seoul, South Korea, Devsisters has offices in Japan, Taiwan, and San Mateo, California.