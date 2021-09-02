Fans headed to Saturday's UW game can expect minor construction delays

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Fans traveling to Laramie for the University of Wyoming’s first home football game of the season against the Montana State Bobcats can expect to encounter the following construction delays along their routes:

In Laramie:

- Crews continue work on Interstate 80 between the Curtis Street and Third Street interchanges (mile markers 310-313). Expect lane closures, reduced speed limits and other potential delays through this area. Game day traffic may want to exit at 310 or 316 and travel through town to avoid some of these delays.

- While crews have some finishing work left to do on U.S. Highway 30/Grand Avenue between 21st and 30th Streets, traffic control will be removed for game day.

- The City of Laramie and University of Wyoming have ongoing construction projects in various locations in town, stay alert for construction activity and add some extra time to reach War Memorial Stadium.

Between Rawlins and Laramie:

- Work continues on I-80 in various areas between mile markers 221-291, or between Sinclair east of Rawlins and the Quealy Dome area west of Laramie. Expect areas with reduced speed limits, lane closures and other potential delays.

- The Fort Steele Rest Area east of Sinclair remains closed due to ongoing construction in the area.

Between Cheyenne and Laramie: No construction-related delays expected.

Between Casper and Laramie:

- Bridge rehab work continues on Wyoming Highway 487 near Medicine Bow as well as on U.S. Highway 30/287 near Bosler and the Wyoming Highway 34 interchange. Expect potential delays.

- Other construction work in various locations along Interstate 25 south of Casper. Stay alert for potential lane closures, reduced speeds and other delays.

While some fans may not need to worry about heavy construction along their routes to War Memorial Stadium, drivers should always stay alert for changing conditions and avoid driving distracted or impaired.

Be sure to check road conditions before you travel at www.wyoroad.info, by downloading WYDOT’s 511 Travel app or by calling 511.

Remember to always buckle up, and go Pokes!