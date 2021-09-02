Peace Beards Promotes Unity with New Line of Organic Beard Care Products
Love of Travel, Music and Unity Serve as Core Values for Portland-Based Beard Care Company
We’re living in a time when a company’s values matter as much as its products or services.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call them beard care products with a greater purpose. Peace Beards is a new line of organic, plant-based beard oils, balms and butters that promote unity as much as beard health. Founded in 2021, the company is based in Portland, Oregon – a city long known for its progressive culture. In contrast to other beard care companies, Peace Beards underscores its commitment to producing premium beard care products with the unifying nature of music and travel.
— Ryan Faist, CEO
“We’re living in a time when a company’s values matter as much as its products or services,” said Ryan Faist, founder and CEO of Peace Beards. “We’re as passionate about producing the highest quality beard care products as we are about reminding people that we can all find common ground. Regardless of how divided our country gets, the shared love of music and travel will always bring people together.”
Peace Beards incorporates these positive values into its line of products. The company’s signature beard oil, called Summer Tour, is a nod to concertgoers who look forward to the summer tour season each year. “We’ve been going to shows since the mid-90s,” said Faist. “It brings us happiness. During most summers, you’ll find us on the road seeing our favorite bands and discovering new ones. We created Summer Tour for like-minded people who love to explore this beautiful country one music venue at a time.”
Peace Beards currently offers the following organic beard care products:
• Summer Tour Organic Beard Oil
• Northern Lights Organic Beard Oil
• Trail Blaze Organic Beard Oil
• Vanilla Smoke Organic Beard Oil
• Organic Hemp Vegan Beard Butter
• Organic Triple Butter Vegan Beard Balm
• Organic Cherry Tobacco Vegan Beard Balm
To promote beard health, Peace Beards is 100% transparent about the ingredients that go into its products. All Peace Beards oils, balms and butters are handmade with organic, plant-based ingredients. Peace Beards organic beard balms forgo beeswax for candelilla wax, which is derived from the leaves of the candelilla shrub native to Mexico and North America.
“Many people don’t realize how important bees are to daily life,” said Faist. “Honeybees pollinate about 80% of the world’s food supply. Most beard companies use beeswax in their balms and waxes because it’s cheap, but sometimes bees get injured during the harvesting process. Candelilla wax provides the same styling function that beeswax offers, but without any risk to one of the most important creatures on Earth.”
Peace Beards is currently offering all customers 15% off their first order through a promo code on PeaceBeards.com. With seven organic beard care products available, the company is actively expanding its product line to include plant-based beard shampoos, conditioners, and mustache waxes. The newest Peace Beards product is in the final phase of development and will be released soon.
About Peace Beards
Peace Beards is a line of organic, plant-based beard care products including oils, balms, and butters handmade in small, artisan batches. Founded in 2021 in Portland, Oregon, Peace Beards is committed to promoting unity and inclusion for people of all walks of life. To learn more, visit PeaceBeards.com.
