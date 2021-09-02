The Savings Bank to Host First-Time Homebuyer Webinar

Submit Release
WAKEFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Savings Bank will host a virtual First-Time Homebuyer Webinar for customers and the public on Thursday, October 14th, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The webinar will be an informational presentation similar to previous in-person first-time home buyers seminars presented by Bank officers, staff, and local experts.

The webinar is designed for those considering buying their first home. Participants do not need to be a Bank customer to attend.

The webinar will be conducted by Jeff D'Alessandro, Senior Vice President, Senior Retail Loan Officer for The Savings Bank, along with a local realtor, attorney, and home inspector. Topics will include:

• Learning how much you can afford
• Types of financing
• Choosing your realtor
• Searching for your home
• Making an offer and price negotiation
• Contract and legal considerations
• Home inspection
• Closing

Presenters will be available to answer questions during the webinar.

Participants who choose to finance their first home through The Savings Bank will be eligible to receive $100.00 off the already reduced closing costs.

To register for the First-Time Home Buyer webinar, or for information regarding future topics, email marketing@tsbawake24.com.

Established in 1869, The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield Massachusetts, is a $695 million community bank with offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen.

Karen Benedetti
The Savings Bank
+16179305261 ext.
email us here

