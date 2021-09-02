Submit Release
Repairs to Karthaus Truss Bridge Will Require Temporary Closure and Detour Later this Month

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that repair work to the Karthaus Truss bridge will soon require a 3-week closure and detour. 

Upon closer inspection, repair plans for the bridge deck have been expanded. A latex overlay will now be applied to the bridge deck to provide a longer term repair and improve the longevity of the deck. Closing the bridge to traffic will help ensure a high-quality result.

A 35-mile detour around the closure will use Route 879, Route 1011 (Rolling Stone Road), Route 53, and Route 144. The detour will begin on September 13 and last through October 1. 

The bridge spans the west branch of the Susquehanna River on Route 879 in the village of Karthaus. The steel truss bridge is 410 feet long, dates from 1937, and carries an average of 1,050 vehicles each day.  

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA is the contractor for this $1.15 million contract. PennDOT reminds drivers to follow official detour signs, use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

