This Labor Day Weekend We Appreciate You Party for Just 25 Talented Sweet Kids

1st 25 Kids to Submit Pictures with Parents Help Enjoy Invite to All The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend Parties #weappreciateyou #celebratingtalent www.WeAppreciateYou.com

Come to The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend Party Celebrating Talented Kids and Their Parents #celebratingtalent #sweetgoodies www.WeAppreciateYouParty.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is rewarding the sweetest goodies on the Westside thru Labor Day Weekend to celebrate 25 talented kids and parents too.

The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend Parties are Reserved for 25 Talented Kids!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun loving staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Appreciate You Party' The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend celebrating 25 talented kids and their parents too.

Recruiting for Good is Rewarding The Westside's Sweetest Goodies.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The first 25 kids to submit drawings with the help of their parents, can attend all our sweet chocolate, donut, ice cream, and pudding parties."

The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend Parties

Saturday at Brentwood Mart (Edelweiss Chocolates 11AM, Sweet Rose Creamery 12pm)
Sunday Party in Santa Monica Wilshire Blvd (Sidecar Donuts 9am)
Monday Party in Venice On Abbot Kinney Pudu Pudu Pudding Party 11am + Salt & Straw Ice Cream 12pm

How Do Kids Attend Our Sweet Parties

1st 25 kids to successfully submit drawing with help of parent

1. Kids in Kindergarten, Elementary, Middle School draw a picture of parent at work.
2. Parent take picture of drawing and email to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
3. Include kid's first name, age, and what parent does for work.

About

Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements to make a positive impact. We sponsor fun community celebrations and sweet gigs for kids that teach positive values, and prepare them for life. Candidates who allow us to represent them are part of our success. We celebrate them for entrusting us by sponsoring Sweet Party 'We Appreciate You.' To learn more visit www.WeAppreciateYouParty.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #hirelocaltalent Looking to land a sweet job. Let us represent you today.

Love to make a positive impact, refer your co-workers, family, and friends to land sweet jobs and earn the sweetest foodie reward. www.GoodFoodinTheHood.com #landsweetjob #goodfoodinthehood

Coming this fall, Recruiting for Good is launching the most rewarding club for talented girls The Inner Beauty Club. Participate in 3 collaborative community creative gigs to make a positive impact and earn mom and me rewards (Beauty, Foodie, Goodies). To learn more visit www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com Passion + Purpose + Play (Club for Girls in 5th Grade and Middle School). LA and NJ. #theinnerbeautyclub #makepositiveimpact #earnrewards

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
