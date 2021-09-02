Supreme Court Announces 2021-2022 Adjudicative Term

The Iowa Supreme Court today announced its 2021-2022 adjudicative term calendar, including a special evening session to hear oral arguments in Des Moines, special sessions at Drake and Iowa law schools, and a special session in Oskaloosa. The court's adjudicative term is from September 2, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

The supreme court schedules evening oral arguments sessions for the convenience of members of the public who wish to attend. Drake Law School and the University of Iowa College of Law will also host oral arguments with limited seating for the public. The special evening sessions at the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines are for central Iowa residents who may not be able to attend the court's regular morning and afternoon sessions.

The 2021-2022 adjudicative term will also mark the eighth year the supreme court will live stream and archive its oral arguments on the Iowa Courts YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL6EU7W8kqDKnKPUzMdxr_g .

The court's special sessions schedule:

September 23, 2021 Oskaloosa High School's George Daily Community Auditorium 7:00 p.m.

October 8, 2021 University of Iowa School of Law 1:30 p.m.

February 21, 2022 Iowa Judicial Branch Building, Des Moines 7:00 p.m.

March 31, 2022 Drake Law School 9:30 a.m.

The court will continue its regular schedule of oral arguments in Des Moines during the adjudicative term. All supreme court oral arguments are live streamed and open to the public.

Between May 19, 2011, and September 17, 2019, the supreme court heard oral arguments in Cedar Rapids, Mason City, Carroll, Council Bluffs, Bettendorf, Ottumwa, Waterloo, Sioux City, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Burlington, Clarinda, Toledo, Iowa City, Storm Lake, Creston, Decorah, Newton, Harlan, Ames, Clinton, Keokuk, Spencer, Charles City, Davenport, Cedar Falls, Knoxville, Red Oak, Forest City, and Muscatine. Coinciding with oral arguments, justices have visited 195 high schools, universities, and colleges. The supreme court did not hear any cases outside of the Judicial Branch Building in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to closely monitor the guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The court's complete oral argument calendar for its 2021-2022 term is on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/static/static/media/cms/20212022_public_calendar_8386F2D0C68F2.pdf

The monthly schedule with links to case briefs and summaries is at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/ .